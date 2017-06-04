Grandma urges Digong to stop the killings

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — According to the grandmother of Baguio boy Senior Inspector Freddie Solar, the Chief of Police of Marawi City who was killed by suspected elements of the Maute group on the first day of the siege, President Rodrigo Duterte should look for better and a more effective solution to end the fighting in Mindanao and stop the senseless killings.

Teresita Solar said that as they are seeking justice for her grandson, Duterte should look for a better way to address the problem so that no one gets killed. She admitted that she wishes the Maute group disappears but doubted that the killings will ever stop if such will ever happen.

According to Solar, her grandson Freddie is just like the other people who went through hardships just to finish his studies. “Nasubaybayan ko siya sa kanyang paglaki at kung paano niya iginapang ang kanyang pag-aaral,” (I watched him grow older and how he struggled for his education), she said.

Sr. Inspector Solar was bringing his sick wife to the hospital in Marawi City when they were stopped at a checkpoint set-up by the members of Maute group. They were made to lay face down the road and they were asked to recite an Islam prayer but Freddie refused to do so prompting the Maute fighters to shoot him.

Freddie’s mother, Apolonia Solar said that her son followed the footsteps of his father who was also a policeman who died in the performance of his duty. She said her son was persuaded by his father to enter the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA).

From Villamor Airbase the remains of Freddie was brought home to Baguio at the St. Peter Memorial Chapels on May 31. His mother said they have not seen him for five years. According to her, his son chose to be assigned in Mindanao after his graduation from the PNPA in 2007. Freddie belongs to the PNPA Sansiniringan Class of 2007.

His grandmother meanwhile revealed that their relatives chipped in for the travel expenses of her grandson’s body so that they especially the mother will be able to see him for the last time.

Freddie’s remains will stay here in Baguio until Sunday, June 4 and will be flown to the hometown of his wife in Surigao.#nordis.net