EDITORIAL: Never again to Martial Law

Almost every year of service Nordis, Diaryo Ti Umili Ti Amianan has not failed to write time and again about that part of history or that terrible state of the nation under martial law as part of keeping readers reminded and updated to never allow the people’s rights to be trampled on or further oppressed by despots, dictators, fascists or tyrants.

The cruel experience of 14 years, (1972 to 1986) martial law is the darkest curse no one can ever wish on any human community. It must remain a reminder for the people that never again should they allow martial law rule them, and should the hapless minions ever come under martial rule, they must remember the unity that brought the EDSA people-power uprising which drove away the martial law president from Malacañang.

Armed with the hard lessons of the EDSA peoples’ uprising, the revolution waged in the countryside to educate us and guide the organizing to build and strengthen the unities among us, the Filipino masses; To demonstrate to our government there is no need for martial rule to be able to talk or negotiate for just peace.

The act of militarizing the country by appointing retired, or almost retired military officers into leading Civilian positions in government, increasing the visibility of armed soldiers and police in crowded public areas, encamping fully armed units in private homes, in schools, or engaging civilians (so what if they are known criminals) in shooting (killing) skirmishes in the name of the war on drugs. The disregard for human rights, absence of due process or no respect for the Law, etc. Can never be acts to reflect a face of good government or a government that cares for the people. It too is sordidly bad business sense for the majority population, as much as it is heightened acts of oppression by imperialists and big business to further squeeze workers, peasants and indigenous peoples from their traditional sources of livelihood – jobs, farmland, ancestral land resources, and even Life.

Speak to your government, tell them you prefer Just Peace, and not the peace promoted by militarist instigated war scenarios but peace honestly and truthfully negotiated for the Filipino majority. Peace negotiated for the economic, political advantage of nation’s citizenry and not their enemies who push for martial rule.

