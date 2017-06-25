Editorial: Breaking the fast from Peace

www.nordis.net

Eid Al Fitr, today June 25, the “festival of breaking fast” marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of the month Shawaal of the Islamic lunar calendar. Ramadan is a month or 29-30 days of worship and spiritual cleansing by the observance of fasting from eating, drinking, sex, bad language and all sinful actions.

Eid Al Fitr is the day Muslims celebrate the worship, devotion and the reaffirmation to do good deeds. They congregate in mosques to give prayer to begin the day of festivity, prepare a variety of dishes to share, they exchange greetings and gifts especially for the children. They visit friends and relatives to celebrate with.

Aside from Muslim countries, several non-Muslim countries have declared or recognize this day as an official holiday in deference to the devotees among their populations.

In the Philippines it is an official holiday for the country.

Marawi City in Mindanao is a center for the Filipino Muslim community, business, trade, religion, etc. It is reported that it has a population of some 200,000 (a bit smaller than Baguio) and a land area of some 87 square kilometers (Baguio is some 52 sq. kms.). With the declaration of martial law and the continued militarization by more than a thousand AFP combat ready troopers, armed to the teeth by the major part of the AFP war hardware, and the conduct of aerial bombings reported to be six times a day which does not discrimnate against civilians, their livelihood and institutions like mosques, hospitals or schools and civilian homes. The land of milk and honey is now also and further devastated by this imperialist instigated war against Filipinos (and sadly waged by Filipino mercenaries.)

Media reports have indicated that the war refugees have reached 300,000 and still counting. The war too is heightening to the neighboring provinces, yet news reports also indicate “no evidence of effective decimation of terrorist forces have been shown in the crisis.”

Muslim and non-muslim communities in the different provinces of Mindanao and most of the country have called and pleaded with the president and his administration to lift martial law and stop the war that has shown or has evidently been mostly against the civilian population. The choice for peace by lifting the state of martial law and stopping the war now, and the earnest rehabilitation of a broken people by the present government could very well be the Eid Al Fitr celebration with our Muslim brothers and the rest of the war torn communities in Mindanao and the country.

The war has made worse the already massive humanitarian crisis in Mindanao.With all the waste of human and material resources made to wage this war grossly deprives (especially) the local government units the needed support to respond to their peoples’ emergency needs. Let us support to call off this war now, lift matial law over Mindanao. # nordis.net