Editorial: Are we truly an independent nation?

The former President Diosdado Macapagal on May 12, 1962, declared June 12 a Philippine public holiday, to commemorate the “people’s declaration of their inherent and inalienable right to freedom and independence,” and in 1964 he proclaimed June 12 as the Philippine Independence Day.

Reading through history indicates that this was the day chosen by Emilio Aguinaldo, now given recognition as the first president of the republic, as the day to proclaim Philippine independence from the Spanish colonial rule after the US Navy under the command of Commodore George Dewey won the so-called Spanish-American War at the Battle of Manila Bay, and went to get (fetch) Aguinaldo from exile in Hong Kong and installed him as the leader of the country. A month after his arrival Aguinaldo issued the proclamation.

It is still an on going debate if the Philippines has really won its independence as a distinct nation of free and independent people under a democratic government mostly among intellectuals, historians or real statesmen. Youth and students are now mostly deprived of a worthy education on Philippine history to make them able to make sense of what it means to be a democratic or independent state … and make a nationalist stand.

Wikipedia says, “The day of celebration of independence varied throughout the nation’s history. The earliest recorded was on April 12, 1895, when Andres Bonifacio, along with Emilio Jacinto, Restituto Javier, Guillermo Masangkay, Aurelio Tolentino, Faustino Manalak, Pedro Zabala and few other katipuneros went to Pamitinan Cave in Montalban, Rizal to initiate new members of the Katipunan. Bonifacio wrote Viva la independencia Filipina! or Long Live Philippine independence on walls of the cave to express the goal of their secret society. Bonifacio also led the Cry of Pugad Lawin, which signal(ed) the beginning of (the) Philippine Revolution. Members of the Katipunan, led by Andres Bonifacio, tore their community tax certificates (cedulas personales) in protest of Spanish conquest.”

It looks more a like the formal call to the people to unite and fight for their freedom and independence from the colonizers under the leadership of the Katipunan. Not only for self-improvement, it helps to re-study Philippine history to better comprehend the calls of the Katipunan more than a century ago, the similar calls made by the old communist party of the Philippines before the 2nd world war, and until now by the Philippine nationalist movement’s call to struggle against imperialism, feudalism and bureaucrat capitalism.

On the negotiation table between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, the NDFP still refer to the continuing struggle of the Filipinos for freedom and independence from the clutches of neo-liberalism and for the Filipino masses to arouse, organize and mobilize their ranks to defeat the enemy.

Set June 12 or the Philippine Independence Day tomorrow, as a time to study or ponder on the country’s revolutionary history, time to check on the choices we have made in the name of being patriotic, progressive or against the imperialists and oligarchs for the benefit of the greater Filipinos.

The former president Macapagal must have recognized his country was not independent and free, the least he did was changing the date and proclaiming June 12 as Independence day … from the Spanish Crown but not from all\plundering colonizers.#nordis.net