CPA Benguet condemns harassment of youth leader

BAGUIO CITY — The Kabenguetan Agkaykaysa nga Ilaban ken Aywanan ti Biag, Daga, ken Kinabaknang, or Benguet Unite to Defend and Nurture Life, Land, and Resources (Kaiabang), the Cordillera People’s Alliance Benguet chapter condemns the intensified surveillance and harassment of one of their leaders by two men suspected to be state security forces.

Rina Mangili-Libongen, an indigenous youth leader from Benguet has been surveiled, harassed and vilified by suspected state security agents who were observed since May of this year.

Colleagues from Kaiabang believe that the two meant to intimidate her into ceasing her leadership and organizing work. Her colleagues fear that the incidents may go beyond stalking and intimidation as Rina remains firm with her advocacy.

Rina has been stalked and harassed by two men, believed to be military or police agents, since May 27 of this year. She has been tailed in Itogon where she lives, and here in Baguio City. One of the men, tailing her even monitored the proceedings of the youth assembly she facilitated at the Itogon town training center in Bua, Tuding last May 30.

The tailing continued until early morning of June 3, while Rina was at Shopper’s Lane the two men confronted her with one of them clasping her forearm. The man only released his hold on Rina when the shopkeepers started opening their stores and people started to gather. The two men left immediately.

After the incident, Rina received a text message from an unknown number saying, “Marami ka palang pinupuntahang lugar” (so you go to many places). Alarmed that she may be harassed again, Rina changed her number, but on June 8, she received another text that said “Tukoy ka na” (You’ve been pinpointed).

Rina is also a member of the music group Salidummay, and Secretary General of Bileg ken Urnos dagiti Agtutubo nga Ybenguet (BUDAY, Strength and Unity of the Benguet Youth).

Kaiabang condemns the impunity afforded to these cases and said that the military and police are capable of doing anything these days without reprieve given to them.