Cordi folk, PNP search for missing Korean

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Mountain Province folks together with Cordillera police are still looking for a Korean national who lost his way between the mountains of Mountain Province and Ifugao province since June 13.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Office, with police and concerned residents of Barlig, Mountain Province organized a search in Sitios Ammiw and Furud in Barangay Latang to find Choi Sungkyu.

Police report said Choi arrived in Barlig, Mountain Province on the evening of June 7 and checked into an inn. He checked out around 9 a.m. on June 9, informing the owner he was headed to Mount Batad in Banaue, Ifugao.

Half an hour later, a resident of Sitio Chator in Barangay Latang, Barlig saw him hiking towards Barangay Pula, Banaue, the usual route to Mount Batad.

At around 5:30 p.m. on June 13, a member of the Barlig police managed to contact Choi and learned that he was in a place where there are many pine trees and was very weak. He then said he was turning off his mobile phone to conserve the battery.

On June 14, the Korean embassy reported to the Barlig police that Choi was alive and on a big rock in the mountains.

The search team went to where large rock formations are along the route Choi took, but did not find him.

The search for the missing Korean is still on as of press time. # nordis.net