Cagayan observes Nat’l Day of Prayer

By ANMA PASCUAL

www.nordis.net

TUGUEGARAO CITY — The Church with Groups and individuals from different sectors in Cagayan Valley held an ecumenical service for the National Day of Prayer and Action for Peace and Human Rights on June 12, 2017.

Simultaneous actions by different people’s organizations and religious groups were held in Santiago City and in Cordon, Isabela on June 12, 2017, to call for peace and respect for human rights, and to express condemnation at the implementation of Martial Law in Mindanao and the possibility of declaring the same over the whole country.

Since the declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao which was promised to last for 60 days, human rights violations continues to escalate, not just in Mindanao but also in several parts of the country. The intensification of military operations in the communities has resulted to the rampant human rights violations.

In Santiago City, the program was started by an ecumenical liturgical service led by priests of Iglesia Filipina Independiente, followed by a short program by representatives from DANGAYAN, TIMEQ, Gabriela CV, Karapatan CV, IFI, and the reading of a number of solidarity messages from friends and partners here and abroad. The program culminated in a march around in the public market of Santiago City.

Meanwhile in Cordon, the participants formed a human chain along the Caquilingan highway to extend their support and solidarity with the people of Marawi who are currently victims of terrorism perpetuated by the ISIS-inspired Maute groups, and the aerial bombings and abuse during the police and military operations in their communities.

DANGAYAN (Cagayan Valley regional peasant organization); DAGAMI (Isabela farmers organization); TIMEQ (Quirino farmers organization); CCA (Caquilingan farmers association); KADAMAY; PISTON; Gabriela Cagayan Valley; MASAKBAYAN (Cagayan Valley regional youth organization); Karapatan Cagayan Valley; Rural Missionaries of the Philippines; Isabela Ecumenical Conference and priests from IFI participated in the said activity.

This is one of a series of activities to call for an end to the war, the aerial bombardments in Marawi, to immediately lift the Martial rule in Mindanao and the continuation of the peace talks to address the roots of the armed conflicts in the country. # nordis.net