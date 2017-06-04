Benguet univ workshops agritourism curriculum

by JUMAN KEVIN B. TINDO,

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — With the aim to draft a proposal on Agritourism as an academic subject, as a major field, or as a baccalaureate degree program, a workshop on the curriculum development of Agritourism was conducted on May 30, 2017 at the Gladiola Center, Benguet State University (BSU).

The consultation and dialogue was coordinated with the Central Bicol State University of Agriculture (CBSUA) for the revision and enhancement of their curricular offering, Bachelor of Science in Agri-EcoTourism Management (BSAETM). CBSUA is the first Higher Education Institution (HEI) to offer the said degree program.

“We are really happy for this collaboration because everyone has given their inputs. The different views and ideas are good for the revision of the curriculum,” said Ms. Mia Bella R. Fresnido CBSUA-BSAETM instructor.

Aside from BSU and CBSUA, representatives from the Tarlac Agricultural University (TAU) and Pampanga State Agricultural University of (PSAU) attended the said workshop.

The draft for the enhancement of the BSAETM curriculum considered three major cores of the course – the Agri-Eco Core (21 units), Agri-EcoTourism Core (21 units), and Business Core (21 units). Moreover, specialized subjects were identified including regional identity subjects. The outlined curriculum has a total of 136 units.

It can be recalled, in 2014, that a proposal to offer agritourism as a major field in BS Agriculture was proposed by Dr. Lita M. Colting, chairman of the Department of Entomology. It was approved by the College of Agriculture (CA) Academic Council.

“One of the oldest activities of the University is agritourism. We always entertain visitors and bring them to our R&D activities and projects, and to nearby tourism spots,” said Dr. Janet Pablo, member of the CA Curriculum Committee. “The new course can complement the BSHRM course offered by the College of Home Economics and Technology and to realize the goal of the Farm Development Tourism Act of 2016.”

Fresnido further said that the course offering has the opportunity to empower farms in catering to tourists and that tourism is becoming a priority sector for development.

“One consideration for the offering of this program is the ASEAN integration and we must do benchmarking to see what would be to our advantage,” said Dr. Feliciano G. Calora Jr., BSU President. #nordis.net