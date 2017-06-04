BANDILLO: The failed 5th round of GRP-NDF Talks

by RANDY FELIX P. MALAYAO

www.nordis.net

The fifth round of formal peace negotiations between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) scheduled 27 May – 02 June 2017 at Noordwijk, The Netherlands has been cancelled.

The GRP negotiators Sec Jess Dureza and GRP Peace Panel Silvestre Bello employed brinkmanship, trying to force the NDF to concede to their demands (read: preconditions), for the fifth round to commence. First, they demanded a retraction of the Communist Party of the Philippines’ order to the New People’s Army for further intensification of military operations against the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Second, they demanded a signed bilateral ceasefire agreement.

For the NDFP, these are unacceptable preconditions. They violate The Hague Joint Declaration of 1992 which clearly states that “…no precondition shall be made that negate the inherent character and purpose of the negotations.”

On the second demand, the NDFP stood firm on its decision, priorly acknowledged and concurred with by the GRP, that the implementation of CARHRIHL and the forging of the CASER should take precedence over the crafting of a bilateral ceasefire agreement.

OPAPP Secretary Dureza raised that the CPP order to the NPA puts in “great jeopardy” the quest for peace. The NDFP reminded him that the government has an ongoing “all-out-war” against the NPA declared last February. And that there are continuing offensive operations and aerial bombings of communities regardless of “collateral damage” that justify the call for intensification to defend themselves and the people.

NDFP panel chair Fidel Agcaoili pressed for a return to the framework agreement which articulately defines the proper sequence in forging the comprehensive agreements on human rights, social and economic reforms and political and constitutional reforms as the solid bases for the comprehensive agreement on ending the hostilities.

NDFP also countered the GRP allegations that the NPA operations should be attributed to the failure of the CPP-NPA-NDFP leadership to control their ground forces. The reality on the ground says the NPAs intensified actions are defensive and counter-offensive responses to the AFP provocations and offensive operations.

The NDF believes that contrary to its declared purpose, the imposition of Martial Law in Mindanao, with threats to extend this throughout the archipelago, is bound to further escalate the armed conflict. It will only aggravate the human rights situation and exacerbate the suffering of the people. The revolutionary movement is therefore completely justified in calling on the people and its forces to defend themselves against these intensifying attacks.

The GRP completely glosses over the fact that undeclared martial law has long been existing in vast areas of the countryside. As of February 2017, at least 500 barangays in 146 towns in 43 provinces have been subjected to various kinds of offensive military operations.

The NDFP has acknowledged the role played by President Rodrigo Duterte in resuming the peace talks, affirming previously signed agreements and bringing the negotiations on the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (CASER) to its current unprecedented level. These are important confidence-building measures as well as acknowledgement of the GRP’s obligations under previously signed agreements and its duty to uphold human rights, social justice and the people’s welfare.

However, the NDFP asserts that there is no truth to the claim that the GRP has complied with all of its obligations and commitments, especially the release of political prisoners who are unjustly detained. As of late, the four NDF consultants which President Duterte claims to have been released remain imprisoned. The President has repeatedly threatened, too, to rearrest all the consultants who are currently in The Netherlands for the talks.

The marked progress in the talks in the past months has heightened the people’s interest and confidence that the negotiations could lead to social and economic reforms that would improve their lives. SWS surveys say 8 out 10 Filipinos support the peace process. This is in sharp contrast to the claim of GRP negotiators that there is a rapid and perceivable erosion of public support to the peace talks.

The NDFP also rejected the supposed people’s demand for localized peace talks as such has been used to divide and break revolutionary groups and enable military intelligence and offensive operations. Under Martial Law, localized peace talks ease tight surveillance, including the use of drones with GPS, and motorcycle-riding death squads.

Despite the collapse of the fifth round, the NDFP urges the GRP to return to the negotiating table soonest and unite against common enemy – terrorist groups Abu Sayyaf, Maute, and terrorism per se.#nordis.net