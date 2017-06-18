Baguio not ready for prepaid electric metring

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — Majority of Baguio residents are not keen to the idea of having a prepaid electric metering system as shown in the Benguet Electric Cooperative (Beneco) recent survey.

Engineer Delfin Cachin of Beneco said, only 2,560 out of the 36,508 respondents approved of prepaid metering; 33, 600 disapproved and the remaining 348 were still undecided.

Cachin said Beneco member-consumers are not yet well informed about the benefits of having a prepaid electric metering.

According to the engineer, consumers using a prepaid metering can monitor and control his or her electric consumption better. He said that they can better manage their budget for electricity.

Cachin said that the costumers are free from the burden of reconnection fees, surcharges or penalties with the prepaid metering system because there will be no need for physical disconnections.

He added that prepaid metering will be favorable to consumers who frequently travel and owners of apartments and boarding houses. He said apartment owners will be safe from unpaid electric consumptions of erring tenants.

Cachin said that in order to show the people the advantages of such prepaid metering system, Beneco will provide 1,000 units of prepaid meters to their employees. He said they will be testing the said system so that the people will see the benefits and also to see if there are glitches in the system and find possible solutions to these. # nordis.net