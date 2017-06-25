Baguio dads to review e-bingo resolutions

By SHAIRA SANTOS

BAGUIO CITY — The city council decided to review the resolutions approving e-bingo to the committee of the whole, spearheaded by Councilor Ellaine Sembrano, after Hon. Maylen Yaranon proposed a resolution rescinding the approval of the requests of Highland Gaming Corporation and Bingo Palace Corporation to operate traditional and electronic bingo (e-bingo) in the city, during the regular session last June 19.

“We have not considered the other side so I ask for this to be rescinded.” Yaranon was referring to the letters from Bishop Cenzon and Fr. Manuel Castro, expressing opposition to gambling. Further, Councilor Yaranon added that the city council have actually heard the oppositional sides but did not consider their appeal to object to the requests of Highland Gaming Corp. and Bingo Palace Corp. to maintain and operate traditional and e-bingo at Albergo Hotel, SM City Baguio, and Baguio Center Mall. Due to this, the city council decided to review and refer Resolution no. 176 and 176-A, interposing no objection to the requests of said companies to the committee of the whole, spearheaded by Councilor Sembrano.

Sembrano said in an interview that the resolutions approving the requests to operate e-bingo in the city did not undergo public hearing and consultation. The councilor also clarified that she remained silent during the previous voting because everything happened so fast, contrary to the reports claiming that Sembrano ‘flip flopped’ sides regarding the matter.

Highland Gaming Corp. Vice President-Operations and Marketing Alejandro Alonte sent a letter to Vice-Mayor Edison Bilog. In his letter, Alonte said that their company intends to operate electronic Bingo and other games approved by Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) at Albergo Hotel in Lualhati, Baguio City. Alonte again wrote Bilog on April 24 requesting to operate both traditional and e-bingo in SM City Baguio and Baguio Center Mall.

Jimmy Ong of Bingo Palace Corp. also wrote Bilog on May 19 requesting to operate traditional and e-bingo in Baguio City.

The letters were already endorsed in the regular session on May 22 as other matters. The city council passed Resolution no. 176 and 176-A, interposing no objection to the requests to operate both traditional and e-bingo in the city.

According to Sembrano, the most important factor to consider in reviewing Resolution no 176 and 176-A are the clamors coming from the people.

“Actually for the public concerns, we have to write, inviting the representatives from the Church, NGOs, yung ibang organizations, youth, and we have to respect yung clamor nila,” said Sembrano.

Further, only Councilor Fianza voted against the companies' intent during the previous voting while Councilor Ortega and Yaranon were on vacation leave, in the regular session held on May 22, 2017.