Baguio dads seek Digong’s help to collect overdue John Hay rent

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — In order to collect the P817,631,254.50 share of the Baguio City government from the rentals of the former US military base, the Baguio City council seeks the help of Malacañang Palace.

The councilors approved a resolution seeking the help of President Rodrigo Duterte to order the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) and its private developer, the Camp John Hay Development Corporation (CJHDevCo) to immediately comply with their contractual obligations and to respect a 1994 City Council resolution; and for the developer to directly remit to the BCDA 75% of the annual lease rental of the economic zone, and also pay directly the City government its 25% share of the rentals as agreed.

From the year 1997 to 2016, the share of the city reached P 1,056, 251,722.50. The city received amounts for the acquisition of the Baguio Convention Center which is P50,000,000; partial payment for the acquisition of the BCC paid to GSIS which is P50,000,000; and another payment for the same purpose which is P60,000,000. Another P78,620,468.00 was deducted covering the cost of the NCDA funded projects.

Authored by Councilor Arthur Allad-iw, the resolution stated that Camp John Hay was entrusted to the BCDA through Republic Act 7227 in 1992 to facilitate its conversion into the country’s premier eco-tourist destination and through Presidential Proclamation 420 in 1994, 247 of the 686 hectare- Camp was designated as the John Hay Special Economic Zone and in 2006, Proclamation 1191 assigned the JHSEZ under the Philippine Economic Zone Authority as a Special Tourism Economic Zone. Allad-iw added that the special economic zone is part of the CJH forest reservation that encompasses 14 barangays where he said that it is in the 19 conditionalities under the 1994 resolution 362 should be segregated from the camp. Said conditionalities contain rules and conditions governing the management of Camp John Hay.

Allad-iw said that until now, 13 are not yet segregated which are the following: Barangays Happy Hallow, Hillside, Greenwater, Upper Dagsian, Lower Dagsian, Loakan Proper, Loakan Liwanag, Loakan Apugan, Country Club Village, Camp 7, Lucnab, Military Cut-off, and Sta. Scholastica, the only barangay that was segregated is Scout Barrio. He stressed that the occupied areas must be awarded to the successors-in-interest of the original settlers who are either legitimate ancestral land claimants, incomplete land title holders or qualified home-lot applicants.

According to the resolution, the BCDA entered into a lease agreement over the 247 ha with CJHDevCo in 1996 where resolution 362 became a part of their contract. Allad-iw stated that after several years and four administrations since 1992, the full potential of the 247 hectares JHSEZ has yet to be maximized and realized with only about 25% of the areas identified having been developed by CJHDevCo.

The council resolution stated that the much-delayed development of the JHSEZ has been worsened by the legal battle of the BCDA and CJHDevCO over contractual and financial issues placing the national and local government, the 14 barangays and the businesses and locators at the JHSEZ at the losing end. It added that the stalled or slow-paced development of the eco-tourism zone and the non-observance of the 19 conditionalities comes with it the non-segregation and non-development of the affected barangays and private properties, exacerbated by the demolitions conducted by the BCDA on new developments and improvements by property owners such as renovations or repairs of houses which are either dilapidated or destroyed during typhoons and other calamities.

Allad-iw stated that the Baguio City Government has been deprived of its unremitted accumulated share of more or less a Billion Peso from lease rentals for the commercial operation of Camp John Hay because of the legal dispute between BCDA and CJHDevCo and the non-remmittance of its share has affected baguio’s development in terms of basic infrastructure, socialized housing, environmental preservation and the maintenance of peace and order especially on the war on drugs taking into consideration the limited budgets of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils in their campaign against the proliferation of illegal drugs which could have been drawn from the lease rentals.

“…with the Duterte administration and the new BCDA management, it is hoped that the development of the JHSEZ including its environs will finally be on the right track and the mess created by the previous BCDA leadership which the past administrations did not seriously consider looking into, will finally be fixed and bring back to a healthy and harmonious relationship between the BCDA, CJHDevCo and the City Government of Baguio,” the resolution read. # nordis.net