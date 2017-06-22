22 Marawi students transfer to Baguio

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — Twenty two students from Marawi City have transferred to some of the elementary schools and a secondary school in the city as of June 15 hased on the records of the Department of Education Division of City Schools Baguio.

In a text message, Geraloy Palao-ay, information officer of DepEd Cordillera said that 21 elementary pupils and one high school student from Marawi transferred to Baguio City schools.

In his letter to Mayor Mauricio G. Domogan, Dr. Federico P. Martin, Schools Division Superintendent of Baguio City, said that the elementary pupils enrolled in the Baguio Central School, Emilio Aguinaldo Elementary School, Apolinario Mabini Elementary School, Jose P. Rizal Elementary School and Josefa Cariño Elementary School, San Vicente Elementary School and Crystal Cave Elementary School. The lone high school student enrolled at Pines City National High School.

Earlier, Domogan ordered the division of City Schools to submit a report on the number of students from Marawi City that actually transferred to the various schools in the city so that there could be appropriate assistance. # nordis.net