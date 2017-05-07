The mass movement to push Duterte for change

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BALBALAN, Kalinga — The Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) said that the mass movement should muster its strength to push President Rodrigo Duterte to pursue programs and projects that would bring about genuine social, political, economic and cultural change.

At the Cordillera day here, Renato Reyes, the secretary general of Bayan said that it has been about 10 months since Duterte took power and he has been swinging like a pendulum in his pronouncements and actions.

Reyes said that Duterte’s promise of change catapulted him to power. He said that Duterte’s promise to end contractualization, corruption and the illegal drug problem, he was clearly against mining and advocated an independent foreign policy, that gave the people hope for genuine change.

Change

“After nearly 10 months in power, what happened to his promises?” Reyes asked.

Reyes said that corruption still persists and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has yet to curb contractualization and unfair labor practices.

“While there is a pro-people environment secretary, congress is strongly opposing her appointment because they benefit from bribes from mining companies,” Reyes said.

Reyes further said that even after Duterte’s declarations against US meddling in the country’s affairs, in the end the Enhance Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) and Mutual Defense Treaty were upheld.

Reyes also criticized the anti-illegal drug war saying that it has blatantly violated human rights and that it is anti-poor. “We do not want extrajudicial killings,” he said.

Reyes said the fact that many of the victims of illegal drug related EJKs are poor proves that addressing poverty plays a key role in addressing the illegal drug problem in the country. “You can not just kill the poor, you must address poverty,” he said.

Complicated

Reyes said that the conflict between the interest of the poor majority and few ruling elite exist because the social order has not changed. “The few ruling elite are still on top of the pyramid pressing down on the majority of poor masses and we must push the Duterte government to choose to uphold the interest of the poor majority over the oppressive and exploitative ruling elite,” he said.

Reyes said that the mass movement sees Duterte as a bureaucrat capitalist who had 30 years of relations with the revolutionary movement in Mindanao. “And we have to push him to choose the side of the oppressed over his class interest,” he said.

Reyes said that this is no easy task because just as Duterte himself is complicated so is his government. He said there are conflicts within the Duterte administration. “On one hand you have progressive cabinet members pushing for genuine change and on the other you have the bureaucrat capitalists and landlords who want status quo,” he said.

Reyes cited Gina Lopez of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) who is up against congressmen and mining companies; Secretary Rafael Mariano of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) who is up against landlords; Secretary Julie Taguiwalo of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) who had a feat with congress representatives when she asserted that they should not dip their hands into DSWD funds.

“We are a mass movement, we have a unique power, our power is in our unity and collective action which we should use to push for genuine change towards national industrialization and just peace,” Reyes said. “We have to expose and isolate the rotten eggs who are against genuine change,” he added.

Reyes said the mass movement should be prepared to rally behind Duterte should he choose to go against the ruling elite.

“But should Duterte choose to take the side of those who are against genuine change, we must be ready to fight him and defend our rights,” Reyes said. # nordis.net