Strengthening unity vs mining in Cervantes

By KYLE EDWARD FRANCISCO

www.nordis.net

CERVANTES, Ilocos Sur — May 12, the street and the gymnasium in front of the municipal hall are busy at 7:30 in the morning. This would have been normal for a Thursday, the designated market day of Cervantes but not on a Friday. Spread in front of the gymnasium, a tarpaulin backdrop explains the unnatural number of residents massing up at the area. Written in bold and capital letters on top of the scenic Cervantes landscapes are the words – “The united people of Cervantes, Ilocos Sur against mining exploration and mining operation within their hometown”.

Close to 500 people led by Cervantes Ipateg, Salakniban! Movement (C-ISM) flocked into the gymnasium to attend the People’s Convention. The activity aims to forge a stronger unity against large mining operations among the residents and difference sectors. Specifically, the gathering intends to register their opposition against the application of Cordillera Exploration Company, Inc. (CEXCI) to explore 11,170 hectares of land covering six barangays.

Officials and employees of the municipal government led by Mayor Pablito Benjamin Maggay joined the undertaking. Two members of the Provincial Board, Atty. Pablito Sanidad, Jr. and Christopher Baterina were also present.

Invited to speak during the activity were mining advocates from the opposite poles. The representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Mines and Geoscience Bureau (MGB), and the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) were there to explain “responsible mining” and defend the their undertaking for the Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC). On the other side were those supporting the people’s opposition against CEXCI.

The mighty Abra River

The Ilocos Network for the Environment, represented by Sherwin De Vera, its Regional Coordinator took the center stage after Engr. Ruben Lucas of CISM explained the rationale of the activity. His 15 minutes presentation has three highlights – the importance of the Abra River, the marginal gain from mining compared to agriculture, and the irreversible and life-threatening impacts of mining.

Based on De Vera’s presentation the Abra River traverses six municipalities and one city in the Province of Ilocos Sur, they are Cervantes, Quirino, San Emilio, Bantay, Santa, Caoayan and the Heritage City of Vigan. It is the sixth largest river in the country with a drainage area of 5,125 square kilometers and meanders 181 kilometers downstream before emptying into the West Philippine Sea.

The river basin has a diverse ecosystem with 50% of its 1689 plant species considered as endemic. It also shelters 20 forest and 10 river fauna that are endemic to the area. About 10% of the total ricelands of Ilocos Sur are located within the basin while the river irrigates around 855 hectares of rice fields in First Congressional District through the Banaoang Pump Irrigation System.

The main threat to the river’s health and capacity to support life for plants and animals (that include humans) is the presence of mining operations and the scores of application within its watershed. Top on the presenter’s list is Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company (LCMC) that owns and operates Tailings Dam 5A located in one of the headwaters of the river.

Corporate mining, the people’s bane

According to De Vera, allowing another mining operation in the area will accelerate the demise of the river along with the life and livelihood it supports. A comparison made between the revenue produced by agriculture and mining paints a grim scenario if the mining company gets the upper hand.

The immediate impact area under the application is composed of 7,241 hectares of productive farmlands valued at P373.65 Million and produces an estimated P62.13 Million worth of palay in a single cropping. Also affected is the watershed that feeds the Chico-Paduquit Rivers, the water source for the Suyo-Tagudin-Sta. Cruz River Irrigation System. The irrigation covers 1,888 hectares of farmlands and benefits 2,337 famers. Average annual palay yield is 17,329 metric tons valued at P311.92 Million.

On the other hand, the average government revenue from the industry for the past five years is only P25.81 Million. This and a handful of corporate social responsibility projects will be the trade-off for food security, healthy ecosystem, and millions of income if mining is to operate in the municipality.

Blame game

The speakers from DENR left immediately after the presentation, leaving the representatives from NCIP and MGB to answer the searing questions from the residents. The commission pointed out that they were only doing their job since the MGB endorsed the application for the conduct of the FPIC process to them. However, instead of getting straight answers and commitments, NCIP and MGB personnel focused their responses to the technicalities and processes involved in the processing of the applications. The NCIP even failed to acknowledge that based on the statements of the participants there are already clear violations in the FPIC process.

For its part, MGB threw the weight of responsibility to the NCIP, citing provisions in the mining law that issuances of the permit to explore or undertake mining comes after the issuance of the Certification Precondition from the commission. Its representatives also went on to explain that exploration is not mining, yet, in their presentation they said that exploration is the first stage of the mining process. They blame “black propaganda” and “sins from the past” such as the Marcopper incident for the hostility of the people against mining operations.

The local government and officials who expressed their opposition against exploration and mining operation blame the agencies for failing to take into account their previous resolutions and by-passing them during the consultative meetings. However, the resolutions never reached the concerned agencies and according to NCIP, the past two meetings – consultation and consensus building, were held in the very same gymnasium, in front of the municipal hall, using the facilities of LGU.

The people pointed that the consultation process is compromised because the CEXCI has been paying all the expenses for the processes, including the expenditures incurred by the NCIP personnel. The representative from the commission justified the company’s spending for the FPIC process, as it was prescribe by the law.

Resilient opposition

Despite the technical and legal terms thrown by the speakers from the government agencies, the residents did not budge an inch from their position. The presidents of the Liga ng Barangay and Senior Citizens expressed their support for the people’s call to dump CEXCI’s application.

Educators from the Ilocos Sur Polytechnic College stated their stand against the exploration and mining operation. They gave their commitment to extend their skills to educate the people, especially the youth on the harmful impacts of mining.

The church was active all throughout the campaign against CEXCI. The Parish priest Reverend Lester Plana together with the seminarians from the Immaculate Conception School of Theology hopped the barangays to gather signatures and explain the nature of mining. They led the opening prayer that asked for the banishment of the “devil” that is represented by the mining company and its local cohorts.

Cervantes, Ipateg, Salakniban! Movement lived up to its name during the People’s Convention. The groups successfully led the people of Cervantes in delivering their strong opposition against the plunder of their resources. The gathering provided an avenue not only to throw questions to the government agencies, but also to expose the other side of mining that MGB, NCIP and CEXCI consciously kept from the people during the FPIC processes and in their talks. # nordis.net