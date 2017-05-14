Senior High classrooms in Cordillera short by 60%

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — As thousands of Grade 11 completers are expected to go back to school and finish their last year in the Senior High School this June, the Department of Education (DepEd) Cordillera reported that there are still not enough classrooms.

According to DepEd Cordillera Assistant Regional Director Soraya Facullo, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cordillera in charge of the construction of the needed school buildings and classrooms failed to meet the target. She said that DPWH Cordillera is having a hard time transporting the needed materials for the construction as they have to deal with the hauling expenses. She noted that the schools are in remote parts of the Cordillera are along mountainous terrains where some of the roads are not in good condition.

Facullo said that especially whenever it rained, the roads get slippery, the road shoulders softened making them dangerous to traverse delaying the deliverance of the materials.

DepEd data showed that the construction of classrooms in the region is 59.24% short with only 502 of the target 1,244 classrooms constructed.

According to DepEd, Abra province is 58.62% short of classrooms; Apayao 76.50%, Benguet 30.77%, Ifugao 66.07%, Kalinga 71.05%, and Mountain Province 59.01%. Baguio City is 45.98% short and Tabuk City is 74.38%.

Facullo said that she admires the local government units in the different parts of the Cordillera as they made initiatives to find other ways in addressing the situation. However, she said that the classroom shortage is still the problem as the opening of the school year 2017-2018 is already nearing. # nordis.net