Piston supports CASER in fight vs PUJ phaseout

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

BAGUIO CITY — The local chapter of transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) stressed its support for the Comprehensive Agreement on Socio-Economic Reforms (CASER) drafted by the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), saying that the proposal will “help immensely” the plight of jeepney operators and drivers against the many neoliberal attacks on the sector.

Piston Vice President for Luzon, Carlito Wayas, said during the Labor Day protest here that the impending jeepney phase-out is brought about by the current neoliberal agenda of the administration.

“Included in the neoliberal agenda of the government are the slave-like wages, contractualization, and oppression that Filipino workers’ face,” Wayas said in Ilokano.

According to Wayas, the CASER is needed to address the sorry condition of workers’ in the country. The current draft of the CASER includes a clause for the implementation of national industrialization. “This is why there is a need to support the on-going peace negotiations between the NDFP and the government. The CASER will not only address the neoliberal orientation of our economy but will also provide reforms for the people,” he added.

The NDFP and the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) has already agreed to some clauses in the CASER as of late, including the framework for land and agrarian reform. # nordis.net