NPAs raid police station in Cagayan

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The Henry Abraham Command of the New People’s Army operating in Cagayan raided a police sub-station in Barangay Annafatan, Amulung, Cagayan at 5:00 PM last May 4.

In a press release, the said NPA command said they were able to disarm surprised policemen and took with them four M16 rifles and two 9 mm pistols.

The successful raid happened as the police illegally arrested David Soriano. The NPA unit said police wrongfully accused Soriano as the “regional number one cadre” of Cagayan Valley.

Soriano was arrested on the same day at 5:45 PM while aboard a vehicle at Barangay Camasi, Penablanca, Cagayan. His companion, a farmer-driver from Baggao, Cagayan named Jude Cipriano, was also unduly arrested.

Regional Police Chief Eliseo Rasco tried to downplay the NPA raid by announcing that it was “a mere diversionary tactic” after Soriano’s arrest. He further claimed that some police were “tortured”.

The raid comes barely a week after the Venerando Villacillo Command-NPA also raided the police station in Maddela, Quirino. # nordis.net