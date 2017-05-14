NPA warns public of state agents’ extortion

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — New People’s Army guerillas operating in Mountain Province warns the public of “state agents” posing as collectors of revolutionary taxes as part of their anti-insurgency campaign.

Magno Udyaw, spokesperson of the Leonardo Pacsi Command NPA-Mountain Province in an emailed statement, said they have been receiving complaints about certain individuals extorting money using the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines/Cordillera People’s Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDFP/CPDF). He said that they are even using the name of CPDF Spokesperson Simon “Ka Filliw” Naogsan.

“We also warn that some extortionists are actually state agents deployed to ruin the name of the CPP-NPA-NDF, causing rift in the trust and unity between the CPP-NPA-NDF/CPDF and the people,” said.

Udyaw also warned “extortionists” using the CPP-NPA-NDFP/CPDF to stop before they are caught. He called on whoever is using the name Commander Soriano from the Red Arrow Command to stop his extortion activities.

“Do not wait until you are apprehended and proper revolutionary justice is served against your self-seeking criminal acts,” Udyaw said.

Udyaw appealed to the public to be keen on the conduct of people claiming to be NPA tax collectors. He encouraged the public to report dubious calls or letters to the NPA.

The NPA spokes said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) had been wrongfully labeled the revolutionary tax collection of the CPP-NPA-NDFP/CPDF as extortion. He explained that the revolutionary government collect taxes as a fundamental function of any government.

“The status of belligerancy gained by the CPP-NPA-NDFP in conducting the peacetalks is but proof of its strength and capabilities to govern, including revolutionary taxation,” Udyaw said.

Udyaw said the revolutionary government acquires a portion of its funds from big businesses oeprating with in the guerilla zones. He said that the bigger portion of its funds comes from direct support of peasants, workers, professionals and business people.

“Accumulated taxes are used in the implementation of agrarian revolution, conducting social services within towns and villages, and for the operations of the entire revolutionary movement,” Udyaw said.

Udyaw said the manner of collection is done with formality and not through random phone calls or handwritten notes. He said that a representative of the revolutionary government personally talks with tax payers while prior communications are made through trusted and secured channels.

Last April, the the Antonio Licawen Front Operations Command (Alfoc) also called on the public to report to them fake collectors of revolutionary taxes. The said NPA command operating in the Cordillera provinces of Benguet, Abra, and Mountain Province, and in Ilocos Sur province mentioned that town official of Tubo, Abra fell victim to extortionists posing as NPA red fighters. # nordis.net