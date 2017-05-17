NPA raids Benguet police station

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The Jennifer Cariño Command of the New People’s Army-Benguet raided a police sub-station in Barangay Loo, Benguet Province on the evening of May 16, 2017.

The NPA-Benguet in a press release said they raided the police sub-station at around 9:00 PM and took with them one 9mm Bereta firearm with 4 magazines, including 1 M14 magazine, 1 hand grenade, holsters, a pouch, 2 VHF radios, and military uniforms.

The Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR) has yet to release a statement on the incident.

According to the NPA command, no firefight ensued during the raid.

The NPA command said police officers from the raided station are involved in extortion activities victimizing gardeners and mortorists plying Halsema Highway. The rebels also accused police officers of selling illegal drugs and operating liquor ‘bars’.

The NPA command also said that the Buguias police force were responsible for torturing and killing Ka Antonio “Ka Leyap” Licawen, in 2005, in Barangay Bad-ayan, after he had been injured and had already surrendered to the police. They are also responsible for illegally arresting, detaining and torturing a group of youth who were hitch hiking along Abatan in 2006. The said group of youth were accused of being NPA rebels who raided the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) detachment in Cabitin, Mankayan then. The 11 hitchhikers were then released ten months after being proven innocent of the crimes the PNP accused them of. # nordis.net