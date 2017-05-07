Militants march against neoliberalization

By OLGA LAUZON

BAGUIO CITY — Calling for the end of all forms of neoliberal attacks that plague the workers’ sector, a multisectoral protest was launched here for the commemoration of the International Workers’ Day, May 1, 2017.

The banner slogan read, “Labanan ang Neoliberal na Atake sa Paggawa at Kabuhayan! Isulong ang Adyendang Manggagawa at Mamamayan sa Usapang Pangkapayapaan”. After marching through the city’s central business district, the main program conducted at the Igorot Park discussed the many forms of neoliberalization and how it affects workers of different fields.

Adoren Torio of the Progressive Igorots for Genuine Social Action (PIGSA), discussed how the neoliberal policies implemented by the government works against the working class and other basic sectors. She said that without state intervention, big companies and capitalists are getting away with plundering the country’s natural resources, unfair labor practices, and unhindered trade and control in the market, all for the sake that their profits are ensured.

“Neoliberal attacks” are also apparent in our basic social services, said Torio. Privatization, or passing off the management and/or ownership of public properties to corporations, has made basic services such as education and healthcare overpriced and out of reach for majority of Filipinos.

Likewise, Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) – Metro Baguio said in a statement that neoliberal policies in the country and the monopoly of several individuals paves way for the overpriced gas and oil products that ordinary drivers could not afford.

According to Piston, oil price hikes happened in three consecutive weeks last April despite the lack of a compelling reason since prices of oil in the global market remain stable. Rollbacks may have been implemented, but only to be rendered obsolete when prices spike again. In addition, the looming scheme of phasing out and corporatizing jeepneys to completely monopolize public transport in the Philippines, have burdened both drivers, operators and commuters alike.

When it comes to health workers, Board of Directors of the Philippine Nurses Association – Baguio City Chapter Member, Jude Tayaben, explained that in Baguio City alone, 5,000 nurses are either unemployed or underemployed. Some are only accepted as volunteers where they function like a regular employee of the hospital except they are not payed. Even if they are paid, nurses’ salary, especially those in private hospitals, comes at around P4,000-5,000 only, and they are not given night differentials. Other specialty groups that also took to the streets their concerns are the Mother and Child Nurses Association of the Philippines and the Operation Room Nurses Association of the Philippines.

From the local chapter of the Alliance of Health Workers (AHW), Marc Mendiola compared neoliberal policies to viruses that impairs the condition of workers in every sector. He said that because of the country’s miserable quality of healthcare, 10 out of 10 Filipinos die before they can even have access to medical services. It is worsened by public-private partnerships. Mendiola cited the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC), where several components of the hospital functions in a private manner despite its supposedly public character.

Recently, AHW discovered a scheme where nurses and health workers undergo a “training program” where they will work like regular employees in exchange for a certificate, that in the end the workers will not even receive.

Meanwhile, in the education sector, Remigio Tomas, regional president of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) here in Cordillera, said that they have been reaching out with the Department of Education (DepEd) to raise the concerns of around 500 teachers working at four of the top schools in Baguio that are gravely affected by the poor implementation of the K12 program. Issues raised ranged from salaries of senior high school teachers held up for up to two months, decreased to the eventual loss of benefits, salary cuts despite additional work, uncertainty over teaching load, retrenchment, and contractualization.

Tomas also explained that contractual teachers are given no more than 15 units so as to not promote them as regular employees. These are happening to teachers even if they have already been in a school for two years, and are given favorable evaluations.

ACT is lobbying for the salary increase of public school teachers to P25,000 and P16,000 for non-teaching personnel, that they claim the government cannot provide because of incessant and unjustified cuts in the education budget.

“Patuloy na lumilinaw kung ano at para saan ang administrasyong Duterte. Kasabay nito, lumalabo ang kinabukasan ng mamamayang Pilipino, kabataan at mga estudyante.” said Luke Bagangan, Secretary-General of Anakbayan Cordillera. He said that neoliberal policies burgeoned not to tend to the welfare of the citizens, but for imperialists and their cohorts. Neoliberal policies will in no way solve all economic and political unrest.

Bagangan cited that the K12 program hinders the youth from achieving a decent life and an adequate job. The youth is confronted by realities of contractualization, meager income, and limited jobs.# nordis.net