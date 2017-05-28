Kalingas rally anew against Karayan dam project

By TIMEK (PR)

TABUK CITY — About 300 folks from the affected communities up and downstream the Chico marched in indignation on May 21, 2017 against the proposed 52 megawatt hydro power project known as Karayan Dam by the San Lorenzo Ruiz Builders and Developers Group (SLRB) along the Chico River within the ancestral domain of the Dallac tribe in Barangay Lucog, here.

It started with a motorcade around Dagupan and Bulanao towards Makanyaw, then converged for the protest program in Banat, Bagumbayan, Tabuk City with placards and streamers loudly expressing their opposition to the Karayan Dam project.

Retired Police officer Cornelio Balnao of Bagumbayan in his welcome remarks explained their choice of venue, in the middle of the Makanyaw rice fields, inside the community. “The reason … is that we want everybody to see how vast the rice fields are to be submerge if that dam project will be pursued” He said.

“These rice fields are the source of our life for generations, source of our food for our families and for the education of our children” he ended.

Benny Duyan, son of the late Congressman Juan M. Duyan, recounted the history of the Chico Dam struggle during the Marcos regime where in many yKalinga suffered many forms of human rights violations. Despite these, the Kalinga and Bontoc people relentlessly fought and successfully opposed the Chico dam project in many forms and even took up arms.

“Nakaru ti sinagrap dagiti kakailyan tayo idi panawen ti chico dam, adu dagiti natorture, nabalud ken adda pay dagiti natay. Itatta, adda manen nga agsubli dagiti mang-dam iti ili tayo! Saan tayo koma itulok a maulit a mapasamak ti napait a kapadasan idi”. (“Our fellow men had suffered much during the chico dam (struggle), many were tortured, detained and even died. Now, they are coming back again to dam our village! We should not allow the dark (days of) history happen again”), Duyan stressed.

Duyan acknowledged and appreciated the Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA-Kalinga) and Tignayan dagiti Manalon ti Kalinga (TMK) the peasant federation of farmers association in their support for the struggle and in campaigning against the dam project especially in the upper and down streams.

Former Tabuk City Councilor Raul Albert, also from Naneng briefly discussed the Comprehensive Land Use Plan/ Zoning of Tabuk City where in the Western part of the city which include Brgy. Dupag down to Brgy. Bantay which has been declared a eco-tourism development zone, and any activity that will destroy the tourism area along Chico River shall not be allowed.

According to the former legislative member, he was surprised by the proposed dam project of SLRB despite the city’s ordinance that prohibits such. He also reiterated that the legislative council must be consulted before any development project is proposed for building within the area.

City Councilor Glen Amla representing the Tabuk LGU expressed his support whatever decision the people may choose however, he demanded them to be at least open minded and do not close their mind to potential investments like hydro dam that may contribute for the development of the community.

Lecture on the impact of dams was also delivered by Rev. Father Roman Macaiba, Director of Social Action Center (SAC)-Apostolic Vicariate of Tabuk. Through power point presentation, Father Macaiba agitatedly expounded the possible effects of the proposed dam which has been experienced by the communities affected by dam projects.

The priest also denounced the deceptive strategies of the company and their local cohorts regarding the project design claiming that has only less effect, promising free electrification, scholarship and other developments for the community.

He further said that he already feels the disunity among the people since the project introduced in the village. He said that this is just one among the effects of dam projects on the socio-political system of the indigenous peoples.

The priest also feared the possible introduction of prostitution and other antisocial activities which usually coincides with big “development” projects that come into a place. “Let us be vigilant with every proposed activities and projects that enter in our ili that may destroy our land and our heritage” the priest ended.

Prior to the indignation rally the residents from Naneng, Dallak, and Minanga subtribes opposing the dam project submitted separate appeal letters to the NCIP regional office and Sangguniang Panglungsod of Tabuk dated April 26 and May 12, 2017 respectively requesting the said offices to take necessary action for the protection of their rights over their ancestral domain. “we are requesting your good office to intervene and protect our rights through stopping the negotiation process and conducting an investigation on some irregularities that the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) provincial office had committed and involvement of some barangay officials of the western Tabuk District because we felt they are using our land for their self-interest” the letter reads.

Meanwhile, a petition opposing the said hydro power project was also submitted to the NCIP regional director Ronald Calde with about 200 signatories. # nordis.net