Ilocandia Rumblings: Martial Law will intensify corporate plunder of resources

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

Sherwin de Vera is giving spae for the statement of Defend Ilocos, and environmental group based in the Ilocos Region. — Ed

The Martial Law declaration in Mindanao and pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte for the possibility of extending it in the Visayas are greatly alarming especially that the current Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary, Roy Cimatu came from the ranks of the military. The appointment of Department of Interior and Local Government Eduardo Año as Martial Law Administrator makes the situation worse.

Not only do Secretaries Cimatu and Año have past records of defending corporate interests and plunderous projects, they are also liable for countless human rights violations. Cimatu was the commanding officer of the 603rd Brigade, the unit in-charge of Task Force Lumad in 1994 that hunted Lumads who declared “pangayaw” (tribal war) against the logging of Alcantara and Sons. Año on the other hand is the commanding officer of the Davao-based 10th Infantry Division and served as intelligence chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the height of the Lumad killings.

With both men on the helm of DENR and the Martial Law implementation, we are deeply concerned that the full strength of state armed forces and government machineries will be used against environmental advocates who have been ceaselessly vilified and tagged by the government and corporations as members of the New People’s Army and Communist Party of the Philippines.

Just this February, joint elements of the AFP and PNP arrested and detained Sarah Abellon, a development worker in the Cordillera and Board Member of the Regional Development Center for Northern Luzon, a non-government organization that assist communities affected by development aggression in the region. Philex Mining Company and the Philippine National Police alleged that she was part of the NPA unit who burned two trucks of the mining company. In the past six years, personalities and volunteers of our network experienced and continue to suffer from vilification, harassment and threats from state armed agents, government officials that protect corporate interest such as mining, logging and energy projects in the region. With the looming expansion of martial law in other areas of the country, there is no doubt that similar cases will arise.

We call on President Duterte to lift the Martial Law in Mindanao. Rather than solving the violence in it will only aggravate the already fragile peace and order situation in the island. Let us not forget that development aggression, the plunder of our natural resources and human rights violations were at its height during the Martial Law years under Ferdinand Marcos.

We call on the people to be vigilant. The declaration has already provided an opening for the militarist and corporate lackeys in the Duterte administration to ensure the protection of extractive and agribusiness companies who are robbing Mindanao of its resources. Let us not allow this to continue and expand in the entire country. # nordis.net