Educators create module to correct gender bias in K12 books

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — As part of their efforts to promote gender equality, educators from north Luzon affiliated with the ASEAN Women’s Network (AWN)-Philippines gathered here for a workshop to help address the gender bias in the contents of K12 books of the Department of Education (DepEd).

Raymond Basilio, secretary general of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT), said the three day workshop aims to create an instructional module to help teachers address gender bias contents of K12 materials. He said teachers must be equipped to address the inaccurate and inappropriate contents of DepEd materials.

“We have identified these gender bias contents in the K12 materials as early as 2013, and called on DepEd to recall these materials but nothing happened so we will make our own module,” Basilio said.

Basilio said that gender biases are unacceptable especially with the advances in gender protection.

Basilio said they will continue to engage government until the inaccuracies are corrected. He said that other mistakes, in grammar, facts and even discriminating and derogatory contents should be corrected.

Basilio said this is just the Luzon leg and that they will conduct similar activities for the other areas in the country.

Page 447 of the Grade 8 textbook for Edukasyon Sa Pagpapakatao (Values Education) still asserts that the father is the primary breadwinner of the family, while the wife is the family member who stays at home to raise the children. AWN recommends that the textbook teach children how parents “help each other bring food to the table and raise their children.”

Page 14 of the Grade 8 Mathematics Learning Module still defines gender by their stereotypical activities, stipulating that boys ride bicycles while girls play with dolls.

In page 40 of a Grade 2 textbook for values education, illustrations only portray girls doing house chores. AWN says pictures of boys doing chores should also be included.

Milagros Ogalinda, general secretary of the Samahang Manggagawang Pilipino, said gender bias is a cultural problem born out of the patriarchal system of society. “Educators play a big role in changing society’s mindset that is why it is very important for teachers to be equipped to promote gender equality,” she said.

Ogalinda said the inaccuracies in K12 materials proves that these were made in haste just so government could claim that the new education program is ready.

AWN identified as gender biases in K12 materials the imposition of gender roles and streotypes such as fathers work and mothers are homemakers; the glaring inequality in the presentation of contributions of men and women in the various fields of study among others.

Ogalinda said DepEd should research on the contributions of women to be incorporated in the different fields of study to highlight that women like men also contribute to society’s development.

“It is not about who is better among the genders but rather to show equality among people,” she said.

ACT and SMP are among AWN’s member organisations. # nordis.net