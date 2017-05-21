Editorial: Two former mayors bid farewell

www.nordis.net

Our condolences to the families of former mayor (in 1989-1992) Jaime Roldan Bugnosen who passed away on May 9, and of the retired Judge and former mayor Braulio Dacanay Yaranon (in 2004-2006) who wrote 30 on May 15.

Former mayor Jaime Bugnosen, at 91 passed from a lingering illness. He was born inTadian, Mountain Province, studied in Baguio until he finished commerce at the Baguio Tech (now University of Baguio) and continued as a working student until he became a certified public account, married and took residence here. He was an active student leader and went on to be active in civic projects and organizations like the BIBAK and the Red Cross until late. He was elected a councilor in 1963 to 1971 then in 1980, and became vice mayor in 1984. He was again elected vice mayor in 1988, then took over as mayor in 1989 until 1992 when the elected mayor then was disqualified on citizenship issues.

Former mayor Braulio Yaranon was a former Regional Trial Court judge and also a city councilor, he was elected to his first term as mayor in 2004, on a platform for a healthy environment, clean government, and opposition to privatizing and commercializing public parks and public services. This made Yaranon’s term as mayor look controversial as it raised contentious issues challenging the status quo.

In 2005, Yaranon was cited for direct contempt by the Supreme Court for defying a writ of injunction issued by the high court in relation to the controversy on the collection of parking fees by a private company for parking in public conveyances. It was also during his term that a limited outbreak of meningococcemia in Baguio that media reported to have caused a drop in the tourism industry.

In 2006 he was suspended for a year but for reasons unpublished did not allow due course to appeal or fully air the misconduct he allegedly committed.

Yaranon’s roots are in Aringay, La Union. From the University of the Philippines, he passed the Philippine bar in 1954, was the City secretary and also volunteered his legal service to workers in labor disputes and cases put forward by the urban poor sector, he was a supportive personality in the cause against JHAB tree cutting and transformation into a private operation, he was also for the market vendors’ issues against the sale of the public market to Uniwide, among others until he eventually joined the judiciary.

Both former mayors were also practicing writers in the local press. Yaranon was one who made it clear he stood for a free and independent press.

To the families, we shall remember their courageous example as citizens of good standing; their support for peoples’ issues and support for a free and independent press. Thank you. # nordis.net