Editorial: MARTIAL LAW

wwww.nordis.net

This week’s Nordis is about people’s indignation against the declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao for the violent skirmishes instigated by the said Maute or Isis terrorist groups in Marawi City in Lanao del Sur on May 23, and the threat to declare martial law all over the country. Despite pronouncements from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) that all is well and now under control, the president cut his state visit to Russia and came home to declare Martial Law, as if to add more violence into the AFP situation that is “all is well, and under control.”

Though the loose threats has been vocalized several times by the president to declare martial law in his speeches and media projections, there already was an inkling he would do so or find some reason to do so and this possibility remained a threatening sprectre hoovering over the people since he took his oath as president.

It is not at all difficult to imagine one so easy with cuss words and public display of roughing up people to commit violence against other people, but for somebody who swears he loves his countrymen, and swears he would die for his people, and then unleashes the dogs of war against the discriminated Lumads and indigenous peoples of Mindanao, can be unbelievably treacherous.

The patience and stamina of the people can only be so much, so let us put our support with our contrymen and condemn any or attemps to declare martial law, lifting the writ of habeas corpus or any act that violates the human rights of the Filipino people. # nordis.net