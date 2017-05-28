Crossroads: Never again to Martial Rule!

By MARY LOU MARIGZA

I hate Martial Law! In whatever form, in whatever guise, in whatever scheme. Whether it is local or national, still I hate martial rule!

This month we have seen the creeping militarization of the bureaucracy. It had us (meaning those who have worked for the protection and defense of human rights) jittery and worried. The appointment of generals to the civilian positions, especially where many more civilians are most qualified to lead prompted us to question the direction the president was taking. While talking “peace”, President Rodrigo Duterte positions generals in key positions in the cabinet and other agencies of government.

To those of us who have experienced martial law and martial rule in all its variations under Marcos, the impact of the declaration even in a “localized” setting such as Mindanao was like an intensity 8 earthquake. To those of us who have experienced the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus, the declaration is a nightmare, a terrorizing punch to the jugular. To those of us who have experienced torture, incarceration, forced evacuation, curfew and suppression of liberty, we repeat: Never again to martial rule! Never again to martial law!

We must deal with terrorism decisively, resolutely and vigilantly. To use the street language, “kailangan silang pulbusin” should be the norm. Pres. Duterte knows and had harped again and again on the centuries long deprivation, injustice and subjugation Mindanaoans had suffered under colonial and our own republic domination. But Pres. Duterte is repeating the mistakes of the past like his predecessors.

He has the full might of the bureaucracy, police and military power at his command. The courts have been generally sympathetic even in the face of extra-judicial killings (EJKs). He could easily call for the deployment of the finest and bravest of the uniformed personnel, civilian officialdom even if they are not of his political party. The declaration of martial law (with the easy concurrence of his party controlled Congress) was a step too harsh (to use his own words). Even if it is only localized at this point, his threats of declaring it nationwide makes us all the more worried, all the more jittery.

The show of force by the military and the response of the civilian officialdom this past days pinpoint a readiness of the whole state machinery to deal with a small band of terrorist whether Maute, Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) or kunya-kunyaring ISIS. We do not believe the declaration is any help. It shows a state machinery trying to flex its muscles with threats for a nationwide declaration of martial rule.

History has taught us that Marcos’ dictatorship and martial law did not solve Mindanao’s centuries old problem. History taught us the insurgency all the more took root in Mindanao because of the abuses of martial rule. Martial law gave us the bolder reason to resist domination and suppression of liberties. We have resisted, we have survived martial law and we took back our liberties and dignity despite all the pain of death, imprisonment and losses. And we thought Pres. Duterte had learned that lesson too.

The political, psychological and emotional kick the declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao punched into our collective remembrance was immediate. We pity the generation of millenials who will have to experince what we experienced once again. We pity the people of Mindanao who despite the much avowed claim of the first Mindanaoan president to seek peace for his land and people would experiment with martial law to a people still suffering from centuries long subjugation. # nordis.net