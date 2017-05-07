Charge Imee Marcos for excise tax misuse

By STOP EXPLOITATION (PR)

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte — Solidarity of Peasants against Exploitation (Stop Exploitation) condemns the inappropriate, anomalous and illegal use of tobacco excise tax from r.a. 7171 amounting to php 66.45 million in the procurement of minicabs, buses and trucks by the provincial government of Ilocos Norte in 2011 and 2012.

Funds from R.A. 7171 should only be appropriated for cooperative, livelihood, agro-industrial and infrastructure projects to advance the self-reliance of tobacco farmers. The procurement of vehicles clearly violated the implementing rules and regulations of R.A. 7171 and Governor Imee Marcos and her accomplices and accessories should be held liable for such. The processes in the downloading, release and handling of funds as well the procurement of the vehicles were highly anomalous making the money involved easy target for thieves in government.

The information on the misuse of the R.A. 7171 funds and the anomaly committed by Governor Marcos and her collaborators has long been circulating in the provincial capitol but nobody dares to expose the illegal acts for fear of being harassed or worst, killed like in the case of Archimedes Trajano, who was tortured and killed by Imee’s bodyguards in August 1977.

STOP Exploitation would like to commend Congressman Rodolfo Fariñas for exposing the irregularities and urge the Committee of Good Governance and Public Accountability of the House of Representatives to get into the bottom of the corrupt practices made by Governor Marcos and her collaborators in order that the appropriate cases shall be filed against the perpetrators. This would also render justice to the tobacco farmers of Ilocos Norte who have been responsible for bringing in