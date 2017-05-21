Benguet police station raided, not robbed — NPA

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The Jennifer Cariño Command of the New People’s Army-Benguet raided a police sub-station in Barangay Loo, Benguet Province on the evening of May 16, 2017.

But the Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCor) in a separate statement said the police sub-station was robbed by unidentified armed men and not raided.

The NPA-Benguet in a press release said they raided the police sub-station at around 9:00 PM and took with them one 9mm Bereta firearm with 4 magazines, including 1 M14 magazine, 1 hand grenade, holsters, a pouch, 2 VHF radios, and military uniforms.

According to the NPA command, no firefight ensued during the raid.

The NPA command said police officers from the raided station are involved in extortion activities victimizing gardeners and mortorists plying Halsema Highway. The rebels also accused police officers of selling illegal drugs and operating liquor ‘bars’.

The NPA command also said that the Buguias police force were responsible for torturing and killing Ka Antonio “Ka Leyap” Licawen, in 2005, in Barangay Bad-ayan, after he had been injured and had already surrendered to the police. They are also responsible for illegally arresting, detaining and torturing a group of youth who were hitch hiking along Abatan in 2006. The said group of youth were accused of being NPA rebels who raided the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) detachment in Cabitin, Mankayan then. The 11 hitchhikers were then released ten months after being proven innocent of the crimes the PNP accused them of.

According to the PROCor release, the Jennifer Cariño Command “has long been believed to be a non-existent group based on the joint AFP-PNP Intelligence Committee”.

“The issues brought out by the terrorist group in their press release has long been resolved,” the PROCor press release said.

PROCor said that the incident “was a plain Robbery with Intimidation” by unidentified persons. The robbers took with them the wallet of the police officer containing P15,000 cash, IDs and other important documents; his PNP issued firearm 9MM unit Beretta; four magazines for 9MM pistol; and 61 live ammunition of said caliber.

In the police spot report forwarded to Nordis by Buguias Mayor Ruben Tindaan, the police officer was identified as SPO1 Leonardo Calos assigned to the Buguias Municipal police station. The same report said Calos was with two members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) who had just finished foot patrol. The suspects left Calos and the BPAT members unharmed.

In a separate statement issued on May 18, the same NPA command said that the raiding unit returned all personal belongings “including five hundred pesos in small bills that was found in a box in the police station”. # nordis.net