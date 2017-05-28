As The Bamboos Sway: Duterte is sinunghaling to the max

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

President Rodrigo ‘Digong’ Duterte, due to his declaration of martial law all throughout Mindanao despite the Maute isolated marauding in Marawi City, is ‘sinunghaling’ to the max. This lying president is even now contemplating to include Luzon and the Visayas under his militaristic rule.

This goes against his pronouncements during his campaign trail. Specifically, on December 29, 2016, he said that he is not keen on declaring martial law, declaring it “useless”. “No need really. If everything is in shambles, kung tonelada tonelada na (in tons already), all you have to do is declare a state of lawlessness. What’s the use of Martial Law? For what?” he added. Furthermore, he said that he would only declare martial law in case of foreign invasion.

Really, what’s the use of martial law?

When Dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos executed Proclamation 1081, placing the entire Philippines under martial law, he blamed the Muslim secessionist movement in Mindanao and the growing threat of the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed New People’s Army (CPP/NPA). From September 1972 to when Marcos was kicked out of Malacanang in February 1986, however, despite his martial iron fist, the Muslim secessionist spirit persists to this day and the CPP/NPA have grown from a ragtag group during his time to battalions dotting the whole country today.

So, really, what’s the use of Digong’s martial law?

One, it proves that Digong and his militarist elements in the government do not learn or refuse to learn from history that martial law, in Digong’s words is “useless”. It shows that he and his bellicose generals still believe that only force, intimidation, coercion, and suppression could control people with legitimate grievances against those in power. They do not consider or refuse to consider that history from the time of Moses, the Roman empire, and all empires have fallen despite the supreme military rule of oppressors.

Two, while Digong says that his martial law will be as harsh as that of Marcos, it will be harsher. Without his declaration of martial rule, extra judicial killings on Digong’s watch have already marked over 8,000 deaths. Salvaging during Marcos era pales in comparison by only 3,000. At least, during the time of Marcos, political and criminal elements, though undergoing torture, if not salvaged, were incarcerated with a slim chance of being freed. During Digong’s short of a year term, people were just shot to death because they allegedly resisted arrest and threatened the lives of those who were trying to arrest them.

Three, in its harshness, when the Marawi incident should be just an isolated incident that could just be handled by a simpler force, the overkill with the declaration of martial all over Mindanao is an admission of failure that such a miniscule group, supposedly, could scare the Digong administration. There is also the contradiction whereby the ground generals were saying that the condition is “under control” whereby we beg to ask, if so, why is there still the need for martial law?

Four, Digong could no longer pretend that he is a leftist and pro-people as he tried to project himself. While he claimed to be a leftist, he has fallen prey to the fear of those in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) who could launch a coup-d’état at any time should he not be in step with them as guardians of the oligarchs. After all, he has proven to be pro-oligarchs when he had the father of all oligarchs, Marcos, buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Five, Digong’s martial law will only prove to the Muslim people that their resolve to fight for their rights is the only way for them to really be free from being victims of those who push them out of their lands, endanger their lives by destroying the environment, and plundering their resources which they ancestrally own. Moreover, as in Marcos time, Digong will prove to be the best recruiter for the New People’s Army as the existing order, where the impoverished will be forever in their station while the rich become richer, could only be changed by peoples’ war.

Six, Digong, apart from saying he will not declare martial law, has said that he will only declare it if there was foreign invasion. ISIS or not, the Maute group are homegrown Muslim fighters who had been disgruntled with the non-fulfillment of government promises to upgrade Muslim lives in Mindanao. They are not foreign invaders. So, Digong’s declaration of martial law, apart from his so many contradicting statements, is a brazen ‘pag-sisinunghaling’ on his part — Big Time.

Neophyte Senator Manny Pacquaio believes Digong though. Do you?

By the way, could there be dots to be connected when we consider that 1. ISIS or not ISIS, the Maute group is being identified with the Islamic organization and with Abu Sayaf. 2. The ISIS and the Abu Sayaf are creations of the Central Intelligence of America (CIA). 3. Russia is not exactly a friendly nation with the United States of America. 4. The USA has been known to instigate covert actions against, to them, erring nation leaders. Question: Is there a correlation with Digong’s visit to Vladimir Putin for the Maute group to suddenly surface that Digong must not have even peed in Russia to hurry back home?

Just asking.