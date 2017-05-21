As The Bamboos Sway: Digong Dichotomized

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

www.nordis.net

In every dichotomy, one component is always dominant or primary. This component will prevail when said dichotomy will dissolve. This brings to fore the question I have asked in one of my earlier articles: Will the real Rodrigo Duterte, please, stand up.

During this presidential campaign, Duterte paraded himself as a leftist president. He held his clenched fist parallel to his heart, mouthing that he used to be one of the students of the founding chair of the Communist Party of the Philippines, Jose Maria Sison. He also boasted to be former member of the patriotic youth organization, Kabataang Makabayan. Yet, he spent the first weeks of his presidency going around the Islands to visit the Philippine armed forces’ battalions dotting the Archipelago. He is the only elected president to do that. He also promised to increase, doubling, their salaries. Lately, he had been nailing into his cabinet former generals which is a shade of the Marcosian era.

Nonetheless, his leftist pronouncements made the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) optimistic that talks could forge peace between the Government of the Philippine (GRP) and the belligerent Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) with its armed New Peoples’ Army (NPA). While Duterte paved the way for such talks to happen, he had not fulfilled his promise during his campaign that he would release all subversive charged elements from incarceration. Most recently, the NDFP raised concern on the harassment, tailings, and arrests of their consultants in violation of the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG) agreement between the NDFP and the GRP. Moreover, while backchannel talks are being made, Duterte had ordered the AFP to “flatten the mountains” to bomb the NPA believed strongholds.

During the campaign, too, and into his early months of presidency, Duterte had promised to eradicate the drug problem within six months. He promised to run after the drug pushers as well as users to the extent of having them killed. He presented a matrix supposedly including big drug lords, among them generals and high ranking government officials. It’s almost close to a year now since that promise and he is asking for an extension (with no time limits this time) for his eradication process to be fulfilled. Drug lords, however, identified, had been sent free. No generals nor high ranking government officials from his list had been cornered. Only 8,000 from the poor sectors had been shot to death in extra judicial killings.

He promised to end corruption in the government and fill his cabinet with the most competent people. He had, however, recycled personnel from the Arroyo regime and supports the efforts of Bongbong Marcos to ascend to the vice-presidency in disfavor for the elected Leni Robredo. He promised to run after the oligarchy yet allowed the burial of the father of all oligarchs, Ferdinand E. Marcos, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. While he pretended to support the efforts of former Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Regina Lopez, he did not raise a hand to support her from her rejection by the Commission on Appointments. He instead readily named her replacement who, in matters of environment should pale in being qualified compared to Lopez.

He also said that he will push for industrialization, agrarian reform, end of contractualization – all are so supposed to enhance the economy of the Philippines. Nearing the end of his first year in office, nothing has yet been fully realized in these areas. Instead the peso had plunge further resulting in higher prices of staple commodities and the value of real wages decreasing.

While he had strong words against foreign intervention and promised to kick out the US Forces and not allow the Balikatan, the joint training of US Forces and the local armed forces, to continue, he had been silent about this in the last months. He had also allowed China to trample on islands supposedly owned by the Philippines despite the United Nations Tribunal arbitrary pronouncements against China.

Amidst all these, many his 16 million believers who voted him into office, so called DDS, still have faith that close to a year of his presidency should not be enough to judge his overall performance and are still in a wait and see faith that things will be better. Moves within the senate, however, have already been instigated for his impeachment. International bodies have also already initiated to bring him to worldwide scrutiny and condemnation.

Clearly, without a clear direction of where he is heading, Duterte makes his pronouncements, often in lewd spewed words, change daily depending on what audience he faces or who holds the microphone thrust into his face. Smart as he is, he seems to forget that sometime ago he said something to the effect that he, personally, killed people; only to deny that he said such statements. Smart as he is, he seems to belittle the media capturing his conflicting pronouncements and noticing his inconsistencies.

Smart as he is, he no longer knows where he is really going and what he really stands for. Nonetheless, slowly, with acceleration, the real Duterte will sooner than soonest surely stand up. # nordis.net