West Papua liberation upheld at international conference

By IPMSDL

www.nordis.net

MANILA — Calling for an end to Indonesia’s colonization and occupation of West Papua, delegates of an international study conference held in Davao City, Philippines last March 26-27 forged the unity to support the struggle of the West Papuan people for self-determination and liberation.

Titled “Merdeka! (Freedom!) A Study Conference on West Papua self-determination and liberation,” the activity was organized by the international coalition Indigenous People’s Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) and the broad anti-imperialist movement International League of Peoples’ Struggle (ILPS).

“The people of West Papua have been fighting for self-determination and liberation against Indonesia’s US-backed colonization and occupation, the plunder of their natural resources, severe repression and a genocide campaign aimed at native West Papuans. We are calling on all progressives around the world to support their struggle,” said Beverly Longid, IPMSDL global coordinator.

Delegates attended the conference from West Papua, the Philippines, Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia as well as by representatives of the indigenous peoples’ movements of the Igorots and the Lumad and the Moro people’s movement in the Philippines.

The people of West Papua were able to form their own government at the end of the Dutch colonization of their country in 1961. The nationalist Sukarno government however annexed the country in 1962.

The colonization and oppression of West Papua worsened starting in 1966, when the US-backed military general Suharto successfully launched a coup d’état against Sukarno and became Indonesian president. West Papua remains to this day an Indonesian colony.

“The delegates have deepened and reaffirmed our commitment to the West Papuans’ struggle for freedom. We have studied the principles of self-determination and liberation, various peoples’ independence struggles, and the situation of West Papua. We declare: West Papua should be free and we vow to help West Papuans’ struggle for freedom,” Longid added.

The delegates declared their support to the right of the West Papuan people, both native West Papuans and impoverished Indonesian migrants in the territory, to secede from the current oppressive Indonesian state.

They crafted a declaration titled “Merdeka for West Papua!” and called on all progressives in the world to study and share the document. # nordis.net