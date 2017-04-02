Weekly Reflections: Spirituality for mission (3/5)

By REV. LUNA DINGAYAN

“I have seen the affliction of my people… I have heard their cry… And I have come down to deliver them… to bring them to… a land flowing with milk and honey… Come, and I will send you… But I will be with you…” — Exodus 3:7-12

THIRD OF FIVE PARTS

Coming down and be with the people

Furthermore, spirituality for mission will also require us to come down and be with the people in their sufferings and struggles. The LORD said to Moses, “I have come down.”

The God we believe in is not only a God who sees the affliction of people and listens to their cry, but also a God who comes down and be with the people in their sufferings and struggles. It is one thing to see the affliction of people and listen to their cry, but it is also another thing to really come down and be with them in their sufferings and struggles.

The God of Exodus is not a neutral God, but rather a God who identifies with people in the sufferings. It is not because these people are obedient and righteous. As a matter of fact, they are rebellious people, always murmuring against God and against the servant of God (cf. Ex.16). Perhaps, the only reason for such divine sympathy is that God is gracious to those who suffer, and that God understands their suffering.

The God of Exodus is a God of incarnation. This is the kind of God, who incarnated himself in Jesus Christ our Lord, who “…always had the nature of God, but did not think that by force he should try to become equal with God. Instead of this, of his own free will he gave up all he had, and took the nature of a servant. He became like a man and appeared in human likeness. He was humble and walked the path of obedience all the way to death – his death on the cross “(Phi 1. 2: 6-8).

In the Parable of the Final Judgment, the Son of Man would say to those before His throne, “What you have done to the least of my brothers (and sisters), you have done it unto me” (Mt. 25:40).

It is significant to note that God in Christ identifies with the “least” of God’s people, and that such identification would be the measure by which we would be ultimately measured. In the story of Apostle Paul’s conversion on the road to Damascus, he heard a voice saying, “Saul, Saul, Why do you persecute me?” Then, Saul asked, “Who are you, Lord?” And then, the voice answered, “I am Jesus, whom you persecute” (cf. Acts 9). Again, it is important to realize that God in Christ Jesus our Lord identifies with those who are “persecuted”.

And so, a church that affirms the God of Exodus, the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ must also come down and be with the people in their sufferings and struggles. Like our God himself, we cannot do effectively his mission in the world by staying on a pedestal, by being detached from people’s realities. As a matter of fact, we cannot truly hear people’s cry and know their sufferings if we do not come down.

To come down is to do away with our messianic and triumphant attitude towards people, our self-righteous and even condescending attitude towards people in their sufferings. Even our God must have to come down in Jesus Christ our Lord in order to become effective savior of the world. As instruments of God’s mission in the world, we cannot do less than what God in Christ has done.

To come down would also mean to stop looking at the realities of this world from our own perspective, and start looking at the realities of this world from the perspective of the suffering and struggling people. There was a time in the history of the Christian church when she thought of herself as the only “mother and teacher” (mater et magistra) of the world. According to this view, the church claims to have the monopoly of truth, and therefore the church should “teach” the world. However, the church painfully realized that she has also her own limitations, that the church in herself is not really perfect though she is trying very hard to be perfect, following Christ’s injunctions (cf.Mt.5:48). We have to come down and humbly acknowledge that we have such limitations, and that we need to learn from the people.

Our God is far greater and bigger than the church. Our God is the God of the whole universe, the Maker of heaven and earth (cf. Gen. 1-2). The reality of God permeates the whole creation (cf. Isa.40). God’s Spirit moves upon the face of the earth (cf. Gen. 1:2).

To come down, therefore, is to humbly acknowledge that we are not the only instruments of God’s mission in the world. In the writings of Prophet Isaiah, the LORD said to Cyrus the Great, the King of Persia, “I appoint you to help my servant Israel, the people that I have chosen. I have given you great honor even though you do not know me. I am the Lord, there is no other god. I will give you the strength you need, although you do not know me. I do this so that everyone from one end of the world to the other may know that I am the LORD and that there is no other god” (Isa. 45:4-6).

God works in wondrous ways, sometimes in ways we could not fully understand. Prophet Isaiah says, “God’s ways are not like our ways; God’s thoughts are not like our thoughts” (cf. Isa.55:8). God is absolutely free to do his mission in the world. God could choose even a pagan ruler like Cyrus the Great of Persia to be his instrument of liberation so that people who suffered for a long time would experience genuine freedom. Perhaps, this is something that many of us may find it quite difficult to accept and to understand.

To come down, therefore, is to do God’s mission in the world with a sense of humility and servant-hood. “For even the Son of Man did not come to be served; he came to serve and to give his life to redeem many people “(Mk. 10:45).

Hence, spirituality for mission will require us to come down and be with the people in their sufferings and struggles. # nordis.net

Continued next week