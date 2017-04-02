Water rights group slam megadam projects in Ph

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Campaign network for water-related issues Water for the People Network (WPN) slammed various large dam projects in the country after news of the impending revival of the New Centennial Water Source Project (NCWS) in Rizal and Quezon resurfaced.

According to WPN, the NCWS will affect 10,000 families across nine barangays inhabited by the Dumagat and Remontado indigenous peoples.

The impending water project consists of the Laiban and Kaliwa Dams in General Nakar, Quezon and the 500-megawatt Wawa Pumped-Storage Hydropower Project in Rodriguez and Antipolo, Rizal. The Rizal project alone, according to WPN, will displace six communities of indigenous peoples in the area.

Obvious inaccessibility

The network noted the apparent lack of accessibility to basic utilities — like water and electricity — despite the presence of numerous large dams in the country.

“Millions of people in Metro Manila – with or without water connections – have insufficient yet expensive water supply. Some areas in the country especially Mindanao continue to experience intermittent power services while increasing power rates constantly loom,” said WPN. The Metro Manila area is being served by two large hydroelectric facilities — the Angat and La Mesa Dam in Bulacan and Novaliches, Quezon City, respectively.

The group also observed the non-usage of large hydropower dams in the country such as Benguet’s Ambuklao and Binga dams, and Isabela’s Magat due to the heavy siltation caused by the reservoir’s enormity. “These dams range from over 200-1,000 meters in length and are 100 to over 200 meters high, occupying sizeable areas of land,” the group said.

Displaced communities

WPN also noted the inevitable destruction and displacement of communities brought about by the dams’ construction and operations.

“Megadams displace human settlements and drive communities away from livelihood and income sources, WPN said. The construction of Pantabangan Dam, for example, displaced an entire town with 13,000 people, seven villages, and 8,100 hectares of land of which 4,000 were residential,” they said. The said dam was inaugurated during the early 70s as one of the Marcos’ administration’s landmark projects.

The network also cited the cases of Ambuklao and Binga Dams in Benguet which displaced over 500 and 150 hectares of Ibaloi and Bugkalot ancestral lands, respectively.

Only for the rich

The WPN also added that large businesses, including international financial institutions, promote large dams as a means of providing cheap water and electric supply to poor countries like the Philippines.

However, the group said that large dams have only benefitted the rich. “Megadams have only served and profited international financial institutions (IFIs) like the World Bank, big foreign and local construction and power companies, and their government cohorts,”

“It is high time for government to heed the call of the indigenous peoples, farmers and people’s rights advocates to suspend the construction of large dams, and to take hold of the energy and water sectors primarily for public rather than commercial benefit,” the group said. # nordis.net