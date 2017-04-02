Tuition an infraction to right to education

By OLGA LAUZON

BAGUIO CITY – In a protest action last March 23, students from St. Louis University (SLU) condemned the university’s policies on tuition increase and the existing “carry-over scheme”.

Tuition hikes and the carry over scheme

Around a hundred students walked out of their class and picketed in front of the SLU – Main Campus gate to express their dismay on “yet another impending increase on tuition”. Spearheaded by youth group Anakbayan – SLU (AB – SLU), the protest tackled the 10% increase in tuition to be implemented for the incoming freshmen of school year 2017-2018.

The increases pushes through despite the lack of freshmen enrollees as a result of the implementation of the K12 program.

A memorandum from the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd), CMO 03 series of 2-12, supposedly prevents higher education institutions (HEIs) from implementing increases in collected fees without due consultation with stakeholders. But the SLU administration not only bypasses this order, but has found a way to get away with the yearly tuition increases – the carry over scheme, as AB – SLU students call it, implements increases on incoming freshmen students that are yet to enroll thus sidestepping the needed consultation. The increase will be carried over throughout their stay in college while another tuition hike is implemented on the next batch of first years.

In an interview, the regional office of CHEd, “sees nothing wrong with implementing increase when you have no first years to consult.”

AB-SLU said that with the recent success with the free education campaign in public HEIs, SLU should be true to its credo as a “missionary” institution and not commodify education, instead make it accessible for everyone. The group also calls for the school administration to prioritize student welfare by using the funds from tuition collection to improve internal facilities, equipment and teaching resources.

Repression

According to members of AB-SLU, some students were barred from participating in the event. Students were warned by the deans of the School of Teacher Education and Liberal Arts (STELA) and School of Accountancy and Business Management (SABM) that should they join, they will not graduate and their records for good morals will be withheld.

Despite the admin’s effort to quell the protests, Luke Bagangan of AB-SLU encouraged the students to stand their ground.

“Yung TOFI ay kataksilan sa mamamayan. Walang parating na freshmen dahil sa K12, pero may increase. Bulok pa rin ang facilities kahit yearly ang increase. May karapatang lumaban ang mga estudyante… Sa panahong sumasalungat ang administrasyon sa itinataguyod nating four core values, ang mga estudyante ang pangunahing maaasahang titipon ng lakas at lalaban para sa tama,” he concluded. # nordis.net