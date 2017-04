Video by RAMON BALAN-EG

www.nordis.net

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Natural Resources conducted a public forum on the effects of mining in the Cordillera, March 9 in Baguio City. They also went to Mankayan, Benguet for an on-site investigation to the sunken areas in Mankayan, and an inspection of the Lepanto Consolidated Mining Corporation (LCMC), March 10.