Students file tuition complaints vs SLU, UC

By ANAKBAYAN-CORDILLERA (PR)

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Students from Saint Louis University (SLU) and University of Cordilleras (UC) trooped to the regional office of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to file complaints against the “illegal” increases in tuition and other fees in the said universities last Tuesday, March 28.

The complaints are a response to the lack of student consultations in the passing of university proposals to increase their tuition and other fees for the next academic year as disclosed by Anakbayan Cordillera and Kabataan Partylist Cordillera.

The groups claimed SLU and UC violated the CHED Memorandum Order (CMO) number 3 series of 2012, the memorandum order that requires school administrators to conduct consultations among affected sectors for every proposed increase in school fees.

Article 3 sec. 5 of the memorandum states that “all HEIs, public or private, intending to increase their tuition and other school fees for the ensuing academic year shall conduct consultations… with their student councils/governments, and their faculty, alumni and/or non-teaching personnel associations.”

Luke Bagangan, secretary general of Anakbayan Cordillera and a student of SLU, expressed dismay that their university bypassed the said provision.

“It is a mandate of university administrators to uphold student rights for a meaningful consultation. However, it seems that students have to beg for their rights as if consultations are discretionary for administrators,” said Bagangan.

Report from the youth group reveals that the SLU administration has not yet responded to the student council’s requests for a consultation.

While talks were conducted in UC, Bagangan said, these were far from being a “genuine consultations.”

“In UC, how can you call that a consultation, if the school administration fails to make a compromise with the anti-tuition fee sentiments of the students,” added the youth leader. The group claimed that the yearly increases in both universities have always resulted to an increased drop-out rate among students.

A study of Kabataan Partylist reveals that for every hundred students who enroll in universities and colleges in Baguio, only 65 will reach second year.

The said study also noted that 28 SLU student and 36 UC students for each of their 100 students will drop out of school before reaching second year.

Discrepancies among number freshmen enrollees and yearly graduates were also recorded in the study, where graduates are “far lower” than that of freshmen enrollees, as claimed by Kabataan Partylist.

“Only one out of two students graduate in SLU while only two out of five will graduate in UC,” the study reads.

In another study of the group, an increase of five percent in total fees among the three biggest universities in Baguio City, will reduce enrollment of current students, excluding incoming freshmen, by as much as 57%.

SLU is set to increase their tuition at all year levels at 5 to 10% while UC rates will increase at 5 to 6% for selected year levels. # nordis.net