Military operations disrupts farming cycle in Abra

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

MALIBCONG, Abra — Isabel Saboy, 58 is a widow with seven children. She took on the task of providing for five of her children since her husband died in 2016 due to sickness. She said her two older children already have their own families to take care of.

Isabel is from Pacgued village of Malibcong town in Abra province. Her community is among those affected by the March 16 bombing runs of the Armed Force of the Philippines (AFP) as part of their on going military operations against New People’s Army (NPA) rebels.

Isabel said she tills a small patch of rice field near the village and a few rice paddies up in the mountains. She complained that like other village folks, she could not tend to her upland rice fields due to the on going military operations.

“We are already way behind schedule in the preparation of our upland rice fields,” Isabel said.

According to Isabel, they should been able to clean their upland rice fields in time for the rains this coming May. She pointed out that these upland rice depend on the rains for irrigation. “We should have started cleaning last March if not for the military operations,” she said.

She said that they do not dare go to their upland rice fields out of fear from being accused of bringing supplies to NPA rebels and be subjected to harassment and abuse.

“Even the combined harvest from the two areas is not enough for our consumption for a year, it will even be worse now that we are behind schedule,” she said.

Isabel shared that she harvests a total of 40 bundles of palay from two cropping cycles in her small rice field near the village and an additional 20 bundles from her upland rice field. She explained that her upland rice field only has one cropping cycle because it is solely dependent of rain for irrigation.

“If we could choose, we want our rice fields to be nearer our home but because the rice fields near our communities are not enough we have to look for areas we can till in the mountains,” she stressed.

Mabel Duliyao, 31, also from Pacgued village share the same predicament with Isabel except that her husband is still around. She said she has six children. Her eldest is 12 and her youngest is two.

Mabel said that like Isabel and the rest of their village folks their land preparations for their upland rice fields has been delayed due to the military operation. She said tilling the land and taking care of chicken and pigs is their everyday life. She said it is hard but they are already used to it.

If they were on schedule, Mabel said they should be planting by June and harvesting in December.

“Even if life is hard as long as there is no war we can bear with it,” Mabel said.

Isabel and Mabel want the military operation to stop so that they could start land preparation works immediately before the rains begin. # nordis.net