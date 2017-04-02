Ilocos launch signature campaign vs mine exploration

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — The Sons and Daughters of Cervantes, Ilocos Sur initiated a petition signing campaign against exploration or mining activities in their hometown.

The petition particularly raised concern over the continued bid of the Cordillera Exploration Company, Inc. (CECXI) to conduct exploration activities in Cervantes.

“We are concerned and apprehensive that despite the official statements of the local government by way of resolutions signed by the past and present elected officials, CECXI is still pursuing the process of acquiring its permit to operate exploration activities in nine barngays of Cervantes,” the petition read.

CECXI applied for exploration activities spanning nine of the 13 barangays in Cervantes that include Comillas North, Comillas South, Dinwede East, Dinwede West, Malaya, Remedios, Rosario, San Juan and San Luis.

The town council of Cervantes has passed Resolution No. 037 supporting previous council resolutions in 2013 and 2014 opposing the proposed CECXI exploration application.

“Resolved as it is hereby resolved to strongly and firmly support and sustain the “No Exploration or Mining” initiated by the previous administrations by any exploration company within the territorial jurisdiction of the Municipality of Cervantes, Ilocos Sur, or any other mining company for that matter, so that this God-given gift and beautiful environment could be sustained and preserved,” the resolution read.

CECXI’s exploration application is undergoing free prior and informed consent administered by the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP).

“We have learned also that CECXI has been gathering signatures as proof of consent by the people but the matter is not explained fully well to the stakeholders since the exploration company claims that it is only an exploration and not mining activity,” the petition read.

The petitioners assert that it would be impossible for investors to stop after exploration because they would always look for the return of their investments. “We believe that it would not stop there after the exploration but rather, it would continue with the mining operations once minerals and other precious metals are discovered within out homeland,” the petition further read.

The group hopes to present their signed petition to Secretary Gina Lopez of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), to the regional offices of the NCIP, DENR and all other concerned offices to register their opposition to mining.

The same organization together with town officials also expressed their opposition to the CECXI exploration application during the onsite hearing of the House Committee on Natural Resources last March 9 at the Baguio City Hall.