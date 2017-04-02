Ilocos farmers picket NTA, trading centers vs low tobacco prices

By KYLE EDWARD FRANCISCO

VIGAN CITY — The opening of trading centers here for the tobacco trade was greeted by protest picket of tobacco farmers from the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and La Union.

Farmers led by the Solidarity of Peasant Against Exploitation (STOP Exploitation) trooped and slammed at the gates of the Phillip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corporation (PMFTC) and Universal Leaf Philippines Incorporated (ULPI) to show their displeasure over the companies’ monopoly of the tobacco trade and deceptive contract growing schemes.

According to Zaldy Alfiler, secretary general of STOP Exploitation, PMFTC is behind the low selling price of tobacco as it controls 90% of the industry nationwide. The National Tobacco Administration, on the other hand, continues to ignore the farmers’ demand and connives with big trading centers to acquire millions of income, claimed Alfiler.

In the last three years, the farmers did not receive any significant increase in the tobacco price. During the 2015 Tobacco Tripartite Conference, the farmers were only given P2.00-4.00—an amount not sufficient to offset the shoot up in basic needs and farm inputs.

Alfiler explained that since 2015, the cost of living per farmer in the region increased by P26 based on the inflation rate issued by the government thus making their demand proper and just.

Apart from the rightful increase of tobacco’s buying price, STOP Exploitation calls on the new NTA administrator Dr. Robert Seares to look into the onerous provisions under contract growing programs of tobacco companies and sub-standard irrigation projects funded by the agency.

A dialogue between STOP Exploitation and Seares was held on March 27, 2017 in Abra. (See related story)