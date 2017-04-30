From Under This Hat: Delaying is denying

By KATHLEEN T. OKUBO

www.nordis.net

Delaying the seating of Baguio’s Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) is a violation of the indigenous peoples (IP) and human rights of the Baguio native or indigenous cultural community.

Baguio’s native people, meaning the original indigenous peoples of Baguio continue to be deprived of their mandatory representative. While the officers of the City desk of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) were very meticulous about legal and customary processes while facillitating the selection of the IPMR for Baguio by following every detail of the law and their office guidelines and rules on the selection of an IPMR. Even at every step of the process, they stopped to check if the participants composed of Baguio igorots had any questions, answered their queries to their satisfaction, and explained every action, and even checked from time to time if they as facilitators were doing right by their standards and if the resolutions the participants came up with are written correctly and truly represent their opinion as representative of the Ibaloys of Baguio.

The body of some 300 Ibaloy descendants made a decision that must be upheld by no other than these Ibaloy themselves and the officiating government agency. Lest by not doing anything productive and cooperative with the chosen representative they may yet cause the failure of their being legitemately represented in the City Council.

Apparently, attempts at gerrymandering by political opportunists and power seeking individualists misrepresenting those who responsibly gave time, effort and support to participate in the selection of their IPMR have been busy, very busy at disuniting? Some of them even lying about being in the meeting to particularize and okay the guidelines for the selection process.

Though our mayor may have had a personal choice, which is normal to all, he has also expressed he shall respect the selection made by the body called together for the purpose, and he even challenged those present to stand united. The same state of opinion also exists among members of the City Council. For this term the Ibaloy of Baguio (which includes Kafagway, Loakan, Benin, Belshang etc.) is to seat as the IPMR.

Our NCIP region also had a choice but not even they have any mandate to overturn the selection made by the assembly called among the Baguio Ibalois for the purpose. They may question the process even check with the participants one by one, the official consensus was done. They should support the Ibaloy community’s choice. The time between that November 04 assembly to the present is ample time to have accomplished the IPMRs requisits to his official installation in City Hall. Why is the NCIP delaying this? Is this a call for all 300 participants in the assembly to carry placards to call for NCIP to respect their choices: the process and the representative?

And, for my tribe of Baguio Ibaloys are we ready to surrender our being represented in the Council? If our choice for an IPMR is too short or too fat or too quiet to represent us, shouldn’t we stand up behind him to lend support, or be responsible and ready to jamjam when he does or is going to do a disservice to his ka-it (kara-et)? Or to our city?

The process that was defined and put into practice during the November 4 assembly was quite democratic and considered all sectors present. Voting is not traditional (though it can be now since we have been doing it as Baguio citizens the past 9 or 10 decades under the the old and new 1987 Constitution) but the assembly chose to cast their votes after the five people vying for the IPMR position refused to decide among themselves and even agreed as a body that the voting done be recognized as their consensus. So the body voted. Sour graping is a normal reaction for some but still is no basis for reneging on the consensus made earlier. # nordis.net