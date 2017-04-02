Editorial: Barangay elections?

www.nordis.net

Google defines democracy as “a system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives.” It listed synonyms which include: self government, government by the people, republic, commonwealth, and noted, “freedom of speech is essential to democracy.”

Time and again we are reminded that the Philipines is an independent, democratic republic; a sovereign state and the president Duterte so declares once in a while in his speeches here and abroad.

The Local Government Code Of The Philippines, Book III, Local Government Units, Title One. – The Barangay, Chapter 1 – Role And Creation Of The Barangay, states on:

“SEC. 384. Role of the Barangay. – As the basic political unit, the barangay serves as the primary planning and implementing unit of government policies, plans, programs, projects, and activities in the community, and as a forum wherein the collective views of the people may be expressed, crystallized and considered, and where disputes may be amicably settled.”

The law also provides that the Barangay officials are to be elected by the residents of the Barangay, an exercise of a democratic participation that is part of assuring it is a government of, by and for the people. It therefore is the basic political unit where democracy is at its best by the “government of the people, by the people, for the people, …” (Abraham Lincoln).

A previous statement by the president that he would rather appoint baranggay officials than have the barangay elections proceed as defined by the law sounds like an attempt to rein in and control the barangay officials and in turn deprive the barangay people their freedom to participate in the management and democratic processes of governance.

Even amending the law to postpone and redefine the processes of selecting the barangay officers without going through fitting consultations with the barangay populations is constricting or depriving their democratic rights, and silencing them. Though how well meaning our profanity-laced speaking leader maybe at appointing 42,000 barangay officials, it is easily recognizeable that in the government system where corruption is endemic his action is suspect, and prone to the abusive political patronage system. The practice that leaves–out the major population from genuine representation and true participation in the management and governance of the country for equity in the common resources and support systems for the people.

The arbitrary act of appointing barangay officers is an act to tighten control of the government and consolidate the power of the ruling regime led by Pres. Rodrigo Duterte. This is clearly a step closer to the return of Martial Law and two steps backward for the “government of the people”.

It definitely is a time to be critical and watchful of our government especially that it is one led by the promise to change. We, the people, will be instrumental to the change that is forth coming. Either we push for a change that will end the oppressive and exploitative nature of a decadent goverment system or we sit back and let the ruling elite dictate our nation’s future. In the end, it is the collective action or inaction of the people that would make the difference. # nordis.net