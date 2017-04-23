Dad files reso urging HOR to push through with barangay polls

By OLGA LAUZON

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — City Councilor Arthur Allad-iw filed a resolution to urge the Senate and the House of Representatives to adopt a law for the conduct of the Katipunan ng Kabataan (KK) and Barangay Elections this week.

According to Allad-iw, barangay visits and consultations show that the electorate support the conduct of election this October. The constituents which include past and incumbent barangay officials, community elders, and residents, expressed that they are for an election that will allow for them “a chance to remove their leaders who participate in corruption, proliferation of illegal drugs and other crimes.”

He said that voters are not in favor of postponing the elections again, nor with the move to appoint their local leaders.

Several barangay officials have already extended their terms of office because the supposed 2016 Barangay Elections has been moved to October 23 of this year. Recently, House Bill (HB) 5359 was introduced in the Lower House, proposing that the elections be moved to May 25, 2020. In addition, the bill seeks to give President Rodrigo Duterte the authority to appoint Officers-in-Charge to 42,000 barangays all over the country.

Congressman Robert Barbers, who proposed HB 5359, justified that the bill was filed because of the ongoing war on drugs.

However, the councilor sees that “the postponement of the election and the appointment by the President of Officers-In-Charge whom he does not personally know is not the solution to get rid of barangay officials involved in drugs, but the filing of cases against them and pushing through with the scheduled elections so that the people who knew exactly their leaders will get rid of bad eggs in the village council.” # nordis.net