Cordi Day delegates harassed anew, vehicles were spiked

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BALBALAN, Kalinga – Three vehicles of the convoy of delegates to Cordillera Day 2017 were spiked.

Juan Dammay of Tignayan ti Mannalon ti Kalinga points to state security forces. “Who else would benefit from this but the military, it is part of their plan to sabbotage the Cordillera Day celebretion,” he said.

The delegation heads to Tabuk City to hold a protest action at the headquarters of the 503rd brigade, the Philipoine Army unit operating in Kalinga province. # nordis.net