CHRA holds Abra peace mission

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

MALIBCONG, Abra — The Peace Mission in Malibcong, Abra despite attempts of soldiers of the 24th IB of the Philippine Army to block the team from holding community meetings.

Army soldiers encamped in houses in Barangay Buanao, Malibcong town in Abra province tried to block human rights defenders, church workers and elders from conducting community meetings as part of the Peace Mission on April 4 despite the approval of the barangay officials of Buanao.

The Peace Mission in barangays Buanao, Umnap, Lat-ey and Mataragan was spearheaded by the Cordillera Human Rights Alliance (CHRA) as part of the group’s job of documenting human rights violations. These villages are part of the ancestral domain of the Mabaka, Gubang and Banao tribes in Malibcong.

Imelda Tabiando, CHRA secretary general, asserted to the soldiers that they are in the area to document human rights violations and educate the people about their rights. She asserted to the commanding officer Lt. Col. Thomas Dominic Baluga in a cellphone conversation that the Peace Mission team does not have to get the permission of the army to conduct their mission.

Despite the presence of armed government soldiers in their community, the people of Barangay Buanao did not hesitate to voice out their demand for the soldiers not to encamp in their village during the community meeting.

The community meeting in Umnap, Lat-ey and Mataragan villages also pushed through despite military presence.

“The mere encampment of soldiers under the houses of village folks is already a violation of the International Humanitarian Law,” Tabiando said during her discussion about the Comprehensive Agreement on the Respect on Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL).

Tabiando said that soldiers are also encamped in houses in Mataragan village.

According to Tabiando, the bombing run last March 16 is an IHL violation itself.

Tabiando said that even the imposed restriction on the mobility of the people is also a violation. She said that in Buanao, Lt. Col. Baluga himself told the community not to go into the forest during the March 19 barangay fiesta. She added that in Mataragan, village folks are told to always carry with them valid IDs or Cedula when going to their rice fields and gardens in the forest for their safety.

She further said that soldiers even restrict the transportation of food supplies especially rice as part of their efforts to cut off supply for the NPA. “But in reality, the soldiers are depriving the people of their basic food supply and needs,” she stressed.

Tabiando urged the wider public to stand with the Mabaka, Gubang and Banao tribes in their quest for lasting and just peace.

“The government refuse to learn from history, that violence and militarization is not the solution to the more than 40 years of civil war in the country,” Tabiando stressed.

Tabiando reiterated that the government should put more effort in the peace negotiations to address the root causes of the armed conflict.

“The peace negotiations should ensure that the people’s social, economic, political and cultural rights are fully respected to bring about a truly just and lasting peace not just for Malibcong but for the whole country as well,” Tabiando said. # nordis.net