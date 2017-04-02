Canadian gov’t urged to suspend military deals with Ph

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — An international human rights group in a letter to the Canadian minister of affairs urged the Canadian government to suspend defense related assistance and cooperation with the Philippine government following the recent bombing runs of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Bern Jagunos, in behalf of the International Coalition on Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP), wrote Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland raising concern about the AFP aerial strikes on indigenous communities following the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to “drop bombs” on New People’s Army (NPA) rebels and consider civilian casualties as “collateral damage”.

“We are concerned that government forces could be using the Bell412EP helicopters Canada sold in 2014 to the Philippine Army for these bombing attacks,” Jagunos wrote.

Jagunos urged the Canadian government to assess whether the criteria for sale of the helicopters are being observed by the AFP and to suspend all sales of military goods and defense related assistance and cooperation with the Philippine government.

“We urge the Canadian government to call on President Duterte to put an immediate stop to the military aerial bombings on civilian communities and instead to vigorously pursue the continuation of the Peace Talks between the Government of the Philippines (GPh) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP),” Jagunos said.

Duterte issued the order to bomb communist rebels on March 9 a month after he canceled his government’s peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) on February 5.

Karapatan, a national human rights alliance in the Philippines has reported a number of cases of military aerial bombings since President Duterte’s declaration.

Among these cases was the aerial strikes in Malibcong towm in Abra province as part of the AFP’s pursuit operations against NPA rebels on March 16. Malibcong folks counted at least 14 bombs dropped in different parts of their town.

Imelda Tabiando, spokesperson of the Cordillera Human Rights Alliance (CHRA), said that whether the Canadian helicopters were used in the recent bombing runs or not; the fact is that the Canadian Government supplied the AFP with hardware which will inevitably be used in their anti-insurgency campaign that largely targets civilians. She pointed out that most of the areas being targeted by the AFP’s anti-insurgency campaign are indigenous villages and interior communities long suffering from poverty and government neglect.

Tabiando said military operations do not only terrorize these communities but also dislocates the people physically and economically.

According to Karapatan, on March 11 government troops conducting intensive operations in the province of Compostela Valley dropped at least 10 bombs on three villages in the town of Mabini. In a separate incident on the same day, March 11, a local organization, Suara Bangsamoro reported four bombs were dropped in Barangay Andabit, Maguindanao from FA-50 fighter jets from the 57th IBPA forcing villagers to evacuate to neighboring communities. On March 13, members of a humanitarian mission led by Karapatan observed at least two Huey military helicopters hovering over the communities where troops of the Philippine Army were undertaking intensive operations in two villages in the town of Nasugbo, Batangas province. # nordis.net