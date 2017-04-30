Bandillo: Surface Jonas Burgos!

By RANDY FELIX P. MALAYAO

April 28, marks the 10th year since the abduction of activist Jonas Burgos in 2004. In broad daylight, in a busy Hapag Kainan restaurant inside Ever Gotesco mall along Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, he was reportedly taken by a group of armed men then taken to a maroon Toyota Revo (later traced to the 56th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army) waiting in the parking lot.

Burgos, son of democracy icon, newspaper man Jose Burgos, is just one of the hundreds of desaparecidos in the Philippines during the Macapagal-Arroyo regime that have remained missing to this date.

In May 2008, I was also abducted by elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP). There were about more than a thousand cases then of abductions, illegal arrests and detentions under the Macapagal-Arroyo regime.

During incessant interrogation by my abductors, they would repeatedly insist they are the good cops, “you could rely on us, kami lang maaasahan mo. Tell us what we want to know. Just cooperate!” And I would retort back, “Where is Jonas now, after one year, he remains missing!” They would cut me, “Hindi kami ganon.” Then they would boast and taunt me, “(Y)our revolution is bound to fail, we have the numbers, the technology, the weaponry and all.”

And they would subject me to various forms of abuse – physical and psychological. The thought of Jonas provided me some kind of fortitude to fearlessly face my torturers. I could only imagine Jonas and all others how they must have endured and suffered the same.

At the time of my abduction in 2008, international and domestic protests and political mass actions, and United Nations (UN) investigations have stepped up against the regime’s enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings and torture. Somehow, these have eased and alleviated my condition. I could have been another case of Jonas Burgos. After five days, I was surfaced and slapped with various trumped up charges in various courts in the region.

No stone unturned

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR), which investigated Burgos’ enforced disappearance on a Supreme Court directive, found that an Army officer was behind the activist’s abduction. The CHR, in 2011 after a thorough investigation, identified 1st Lt. Harry Baliaga Jr., who was then with the Army’s 56th Infantry Battalion under the 7th Infantry Division, as the person involved in the incident.

The Supreme Court upheld the CHR’s findings and ordered the military to produce the activist. The Court of Appeals in 2013 also held the military, particularly the Army, accountable for the abduction. The military doggedly denied any involvement.

Based on CHR’s findings, Burgos’ mother Editha filed a criminal case against Baliaga, Eduardo Año and other officers in 2011. The Department of Justice eventually charged Baliaga in the Quezon City Regional Trial Court but cleared other military officials, including Año.

Burgos’ mother petitioned the Supreme Court in November 2014 to cite in contempt the military officials who had denied involvement in the abduction but did not act on the court’s order to produce her son. But the petition has not been acted upon. The family’s plea is that all these should be acted on, otherwise the writ of amparo and writ of habeas corpus are useless.

This sordid state of affairs and the snail-paced court litigation are woefully lamentable. Baliaga’s trial for arbitrary detention is still ongoing. The prosecution has completed presenting witnesses and evidence, and the court will soon hear the defense. We could only hope.

But we react with horror and rage at the appointment of Año to the top military post despite his complicity and culpability to Burgos’ disappearance. This is gravest insult to victims of human rights violations perpetrated by troops under his command. He headed the Army’s intelligence division when Jonas Burgos was abducted. With his promotion, it would now be very hard to know where Jonas is now.

Call for justice

After 10 years, the call to surface Burgos stands more than ever, even more pressing now that the perpetrator of his disappearance is heading the AFP. Año currently spearheads Oplan Kapayapaan, this regimes counter-insurgency program. It has already resulted to illegal arrests, bombings of communities and the harassment of civilians, farmers and minorities in the countryside.

Aside from pursuing all-out war against the New People’s Army (NPA), the AFP under Ano’s command has also resorted to deceptive tactics, churning out fake news after another and covering up their failed battles and civil rights violations. The continued fascist attacks on the people have spiked up the numbers of desaparecidos and other victims of human rights violations.

As the system's injustices get worse, the fascist and mercenary tradition of the military can no longer contain the people's growing rage and resistance. The call for justice is imperative.