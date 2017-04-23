Baguio dad calls for cooperative summit

By OLGA LAUZON

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — A resolution to launch a city-wide cooperative meeting is now pending at the Baguio City council.

Councilor Arthur Allad-iw, the author of the resolution, said the summit aims to give the constituents a chance at participatory governance.

He explained that it is an opportunity for the people to “to actively participate in local governance giving rise to the new concept of the partnership of the government, private and civil society sectors in the development efforts of society.”

The resolution reads that “given that Cooperatives are among the major pillars of the people empowerment movement, there is a need to conduct a Cooperative Summit to mobilize and gather leaders and advocates of Cooperatives and collate their concerns on how to address urgent and strategic issues confronting the cooperatives as a sector.”

Allad-iw, who is also the City Council’s Committee on Employment, Livelihood, Cooperatives, Handicapped and Differently-abled Persons, hopes that the proposed summit will be a venue to welcome inputs relative to the concerns surrounding Cooperatives, for it to be evaluated and used in crafting short-term, medium-term, and long-term plans and solutions that will serve as a guide in making legislations to come.

Allad-iw said that cooperatives are created and supported through out the city as it is a means for individuals, especially in the middle and low income brackets, to address their socio-economic concerns. # nordis.net