As The Bamboos Sway: Martial Law is “useless”

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

www.nordis.net

In December 29, 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte said that he is not keen on declaring martial law, declaring it “useless”. “No need really. If everything is in shambles, kung tonelada tonelada na (in tons already), all you have to do is declare a state of lawlessness. What’s the use of Martial Law? For what?” he added. Furthermore, he said that he would only declare martial law in case of foreign invasion.

Failing, however, to keep his promise to curb the drug menace in the country despite his murderous Operation Tokhang, to thwart criminality, and eradicate graft and corruption in the government within six months after being assuming presidency, he started to dangle the sword of martial law early on and has gotten more serious about declaring it recently. Juxtaposed in the context of the ongoing armed struggle of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed New People’s Army (NPA), he also said “Rebellion, insurrection? Wala ‘yan. I said, you just declare war against them.” In light, however of the recent use of bombs to “flatten mountains” to “pulbos” the NPAs upon his order, there appears no need to declare martial law. It is already happening.

It’s just a question of formality.

In a series of recent speeches, Mr. Duterte has repeatedly said martial law may be needed to save his nation of 100 million people from descending into drug, crime and terrorism-induced anarchy. He is also keen in having to change the provisions of the constitution where the congress and the supreme court will have no say in martial law’s declaration. He wants that to be the sole prerogative of the president.

When this happens, Dictator Ferdinand Marcos will look like a saint compared to Duterte. While barging into homes without warrants and dismantling of democratic institutions like the mass media would be a common occurrence, Duterte would be worse dictator than his would-be predecessor. Consider that Marcos had reportedly tortured 34,000; incarcerated 70,000; and had salvaged or killed 3,240 individuals. In October, 2016, it has been reported that at least 700,000 drug pushers and addicts have surrendered to the police and military since Rodrigo Duterte took over as the president of the Philippines. He has joked that he regretted he “cannot kill them all because the final report on their killings would be enormous.” Without martial law, close to 8,000 had been reported to have already put to death under Duterte’s watch. Many of these are those who have been identified because they surrendered. This means that Duterte had already killed 5,000 more than Marcos. No more tortures, just killed with impunity.

And he is still at it with apparent no let up because he had said that “it is going to be harsh and bloody. We will not stop until the last drug lord, addict, or drug user is killed or put under the ground.” And after he did not meet his six months’ timetable, he has not set another period for when he would stop because per him, as reported in December 16, 2016, “there are 4M drug addicts in the Philippines”.

And that is why martial law should be just around the corner.

Furthermore, despite ongoing peace talks between the Philippine Government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) and intermittent ceasefires, Duterte said that “we had been warring for 50 years, I can give you 50 years more.” He actually recently escalated the attacks against the NPAs with the use of the newly purchased FA-50 bomber jets like they are just his toys. He apparently thinks that he could pulverize the NPAs despite that during the latest bombing runs that he ordered, not a single NPA had been reported to have been killed in the runs.

Moreover, he seems to have forgotten that as early as the NPAs’ infancy in 1969, then Secretary of Defense Ponce Enrile said that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) would “crush the ragtag rebels” easily. But they grew and became one of the basis for Marcos to declare martial law which only earned him the moniker as the biggest recruiter for the NPAs as the revolutionaries further grew. And regime after regime after Marcos except during the Ramos term, the NPAs just grew from squads to companies to battalions – fully armed to the hilt – with each regime saying that NPAs had been reduced in numbers.

Just last March 29, 2017, the NPAs celebrated its 48th year anniversary. Before that a hundred cadres of the CPP coming from different regions in the Islands was able to hold its second national congress from October 24 to November 7, 2016 in a remote area with a battalion of NPAs on guard. That the AFP not being aware of this huge gathering for two weeks tells us how they could be blind to the revolutionaries’ movements. That a battalion of NPAs could be deployed as sentinels tells us that they are really now a far cry from how they started in 1969.

One would expect that in this congress, the CPP would have assessed the movement’s progress, would have identified their strength and weaknesses, and would have resolved to carry on with what they believe in. They would have resolved not to lose the grip on their guns despite the continuing peace process specially if the peace process fails to justify its being – to identify the root causes of the armed conflict which are – foreign domination, landlessness of the peasants, lack or absence of industrialization, among others – which must be resolved.

With all these said, should Duterte declare martial law despite the peace process, he would only turn himself as the best recruiter for the NPAs which, in the context of the revolutionary movement, rendering martial law really “useless”. # nordis.net