Arwangan ni Macliing, a commemoration of Cordi Day

By DIVINE LORAINE PEÑAFLOR

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Museo Cordillera, in partnership with Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA) and Issue-Based Committees in the University of the Philippines Baguio, commemorated Cordillera Day through “Arwangan ni Macliing”, a program last April 28 in UP Baguio composed of different performances, story telling, and video presentations.

The program started with a story told by Ms. Luchie Maranan about her award winning storybook “Ang Pangat, Ang Lupang Ninuno, at ang Ilog.” it was then followed by the unveiling of the exhibit about Macliing Dulag. The exhibit showcased Dulag’s door through which assasins shot him – bullet holes and all.

The unveiling of the exhibit was followed by CPA Secretary General, Abi Anongos’ report about Cordillera Day 2017 that was held in Balbalan, Kalingga on April 24. According to her, the historic Cordillera day was a success with an estimate of 3000 delegates from different parts of the Philippines and the world.

After the report, a video about the Cordillera day celebration was shown followed by CPA’s video synthesis of the highlights of the Cordillera day. There were a total of three videos played representing each day of the Cordi Day’s itinerary. First, the unveiling of the marker at Bugnay, Kalinga, a steel framed bust of Macliing Dulag, Pedro Dungoc Sr., and Lumbaya Gayudan. The second video showed the celebration, talks and cultural performances at Balbalan Kalinga and the third one showed the picket held in front of the 503rd Infantry Battalion headquarters at Brgy. Calanan, Tabuk Kalinga.

To close the celebration, Tanghalang Bayan ng Kabataan sa Baguio performed a synthesis of the 40 years of struggle of the Cordillera people. # nordis.net

Click here to visit Cordillera Day photo gallery